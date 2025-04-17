“More new items to try” for Glenn Irwin at Donington BSB test

Glenn Irwin says he has “More new items to try” on the PBM Ducati at this weekend’s Donington BSB test.

Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Navarra Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.
Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Navarra Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

This weekend’s BSB test at Donington will be the second official test of the 2025 preseason, but the first in the UK after the paddock headed to Spain for two days at Navarra earlier in April; and for Glenn Irwin it means  chance to try some new components on the PBM Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Irwin had a new seat to try at the Navarra test a couple of weeks ago, and the Northern Irish rider says he will have additional items to test in Donington this week on 18–19 April.

“We’re all looking forward to [the Donington test],” said Irwin.

“At Navarra, it was important we worked through a number of things which are different this year and it was a great test – but it’s important that we don’t get complacent.

“At Donington, we’ve more new items to try and we’ve got a list of work to get through, which will be our priority. Once we’ve done all that and have a good feeling, I think we can show up well on the timesheets, but more so in race rhythm than in one-off fast laps.”

Although he ended the Navarra test at the top of the timesheets, Irwin entered the two-day Spanish test with a greater focus on technical work and feeling than the headline times. It’s a similar attitude ahead of the first preseason test on UK shores, too.

“At Navarra, we found areas where I was weak last year but not this year so we were able to use this as a reference,” he said.

“At Donington, we know the track well and have an idea of where we need to be but for me it’s about continuing to evaluate what we have and understanding the feeling of everything rather than get too hung up on what the timesheet says.

“If it feels good and we’re good, we’re happy.”

Jordan Bird, PBM Racing Team Co-Owner, added: “The whole Hager PBM Ducati team is looking forward to being back on home soil for the first time this year. Navarra was a really productive test for us so the team and Glenn are heading into our UK testing program in great spirits.

“We are looking forward to seeing plenty of BSB fans trackside at Donington Park. Let’s hope the sun is shining for us.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

