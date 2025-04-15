Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team

Ben Wilson is returning to the British Supersport Championship in 2025 with a new team.

Wilson is running his own brand, called Performance15, this season. Gearlink Ltd have come on board as a title sponsor.

Rhys Irwin will be the team’s rider, on a Suzuki GSXR 750.

After working together last season, Irwin is returning to the Supersport class.

Irwin said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be staying in the British Supersport Championship for 2025 with Ben.

“Last year I learned so much from working with Ben and from my first meeting with him and Michael their passion for racing and determination blew me away, so at the end of last season when this opportunity became a possibility I knew where I wanted to be.

“I know I’ve got a good bike underneath me, I trust Ben and I’m ready to get stuck in and do him and Michael proud."

Team Owner Ben Wilson said: "I really enjoyed working with Rhys last year.

“I've never met a kid so hungry, hardworking, and determined as he is, and I really wanted to give him a shot. It's certainly not going to be an easy task, but I feel like I've built him a bike capable of winning.

“It's very stripped back. Our budget has gone fully on our bike, but I've always loved an underdog."

The season begins on May 3 at Oulton Park.