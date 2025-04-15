Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team

New Supersport team announced for 2025 season

BSB
BSB

Ben Wilson is returning to the British Supersport Championship in 2025 with a new team.

Wilson is running his own brand, called Performance15, this season. Gearlink Ltd have come on board as a title sponsor.

Rhys Irwin will be the team’s rider, on a Suzuki GSXR 750.

After working together last season, Irwin is returning to the Supersport class.

Irwin said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be staying in the British Supersport Championship for 2025 with Ben.

“Last year I learned so much from working with Ben and from my first meeting with him and Michael their passion for racing and determination blew me away, so at the end of last season when this opportunity became a possibility I knew where I wanted to be.

“I know I’ve got a good bike underneath me, I trust Ben and I’m ready to get stuck in and do him and Michael proud."

Team Owner Ben Wilson said: "I really enjoyed working with Rhys last year.

“I've never met a kid so hungry, hardworking, and determined as he is, and I really wanted to give him a shot. It's certainly not going to be an easy task, but I feel like I've built him a bike capable of winning.

“It's very stripped back. Our budget has gone fully on our bike, but I've always loved an underdog."

The season begins on May 3 at Oulton Park.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans News
4m ago
Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Evo
MotoGP News
58m ago
“I said, ‘Come on, Maverick!’” - Vinales dreamed of history in Qatar charge
Vinales, Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pedro Acosta critical of MotoGP rule which denied Maverick Vinales
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
One F1 driver reveals dream to race at 24 Hours of Le Mans with McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
BSB News
1h ago
Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team
BSB

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade
George Russell, Mercedes
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez’s "honest" verdict on Qatar MotoGP battles: “Depends on strategy..."
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Fresh doubts cast over future of F1 in Imola
Imola
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri’s ‘mind control’ likened to legendary F1 world champion
Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship
F1 News
3h ago
Manchester United target surprise Mercedes F1 raid for data expert
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe