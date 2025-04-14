Stuart Higgs explains OMG Racing revival: “Sometimes you get shock solutions”

Almost two weeks after the news of OMG Racing’s collapse was made public, the team which won the 2024 BSB title with Kyle Ryde was announced to be back on the 2025 grid.

This was largely thanks to a new partnership with Nitrous Competitions who will now be the title sponsor of what is a one-bike team fielding only Ryde this year.

British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs explained that the resurrection of OMG Racing had been a “shock solution” to BSB’s sudden problem of its 2024 champion being ride-less for their title defence season.

“I got the news literally landing after [the Grand Prix of the Americas]; I thought it was an April Fools but I soon found out it wasn’t,” Higgs told TNT Sports, speaking at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

“With the shock news, sometimes you get shock solutions,” he continued.

“A company came to OMG Racing and they’ve been able to reconstruct the team, it’s going to be a one-rider team: OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, they’re going to be running Kyle Ryde with his familiar crew around him.”

Higgs added that Joe Talbot, last year’s National Superstock runner-up who was signed to OMG for 2024 before Bradley Ray (who will race a Raceways Yamaha this year, it has also been revealed) was announced later in the year, looks set to be joining the British Supersport grid on a Honda CBR600RR.

BSB testing got underway on 6–7 April in Navarra, and will continue this weekend on 18–19 April at Donington Park, where Ryde will ride for the first time on the Yamaha R1 as BSB Champion.

The season is set to get underway on 4–6 May at Oulton Park, where there will also be a test a-week-and-a-half before on 23–24 April.