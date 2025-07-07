Recovering Glenn Irwin doing “too much”, PBM Ducati vow to “rein him back”

PBM Ducati are wary of Glenn Irwin doing “too much” as he recovers from his injuries.

Irwin fractured a bone at the base of his spine in a bad crash at the Snetterton British Superbike Championship round.

He has undergone successful surgery after insisting his BSB title challenge was over due to the recovery time that he needed.

Irwin has benefitted from using a hyperbaric chamber, which he thanked OMG Racing's Alan Gardner for.

In his absence, Yamaha duo Brad Ray and Kyle Ryde have laid down a serious marker in BSB.

But Irwin is determined to get back on his Ducati soon.

“Little update for everyone,” he posted during the Knockhill BSB round.

“Healing is going above and beyond what I expected at this stage.

“I have faith that I’ll be back on the Hager PBM Ducati much sooner than I initially thought.

“Positive thoughts and feelings only.

“See you all soon.”

PBM Ducati’s Jordan Bird later told TNT Sports: “Glenn is at home now, he’s doing really well.

“He’s probably doing too much. We need to rein him back and take the recovery every day as it comes.

“We don’t have a timeframe for him.

“As a team we are taking it week-by-week. We have got a couple of weeks until Brands Hatch to see what’s going on.”

Scott Redding deputised for the absent Irwin at Knockhill.

However, there is no confirmed plan for the next BSB round at Brands Hatch.