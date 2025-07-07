Scott Redding’s BSB return: “I can’t just jump on and fly”

Scott Redding recaps his comeback to BSB

Scott Redding
Scott Redding

Scott Redding was unable to claim a fairytale result on his comeback to the British Superbike Championship.

Redding, the 2019 BSB champion, made a surprise return to the series as a replacement for the injured Glenn Irwin at PBM Ducati for the weekend’s Knockhill round.

He qualified sixth then finished fourth in the first race, but that would prove to be the highlight of his weekend.

But the change from dry to wet conditions saw Redding slump to 19th in the second race on Sunday. He was ninth in Race 3 after getting somewhat used to taming his Ducati in the wet.

“It was quite chaotic with all the red flags,” Redding told TNT Sports.

“Understanding the bike in wet conditions is not easy.

“There’s also the traction control…

“I was working on it. In the last race, I managed to find some speed.

“The team were very accommodating with me, understanding that I can’t just jump on and fly straight away.

“We’ve had inconsistent track time this weekend.

“It’s been as hard as it could have got.

“I was in the races, I got stuck in, I did the best that I could.

“Bearing in mind that I need to race Superbikes next weekend, 10% in my head I thought ‘don’t do anything silly’.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be back in BSB at Knockhill.”

Redding remains a World Superbike Championship rider and was only filling in for Irwin due to his injury.

However, Irwin’s injury is set to keep him sidelined for some time yet.

There is no clarification on whether Redding will be back in the BSB paddock.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

