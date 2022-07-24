2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch- Race Results (2)

Tarran Mackenzie secured an emotional win, completing his comeback from injury in style in another 1-2 for the McAMS Yamaha team in race two at Brands Hatch, round five of the championship.

It was a true, gritty champions performance from pole from the Scottish rider, digging in after being briefly passed by Bradley Ray.

British Superbikes Brands Hatch Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha 28.43.344s 2 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1.163s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +2.076s 4 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +5.490s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +7.315s 6 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +7.321s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +12.468s 8 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +20.060s 9 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +20.420s 10 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +22.265s 11 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +24.406s 12 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +26.073s 13 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +28.158s 14 Josh Owens GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki +28.914s 15 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +30.721s 16 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW +34.524s 17 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda +39.673s 18 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +39.815s 19 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +40.320s 20 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +47.508s 21 Liam Delves GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki +1m04.710s 22 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing +1m06.854s 23 Luke Mossey GBR TAG Racing Honda 9 laps 24 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK 9 laps 25 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati 5 laps 26 Dan Jones GBR Iforce BMW 4 laps 27 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports 3 laps 28 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 2 laps 29 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 2 laps 30 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 0 laps

Once back in front again he didn’t look back and as his rivals fought for position and made themselves hard to pass he was able to pull out a gap, which the # 1 plated rider managed to perfection from the front, leading over the line by a comfortable 1.163s.

Mackenzie’s fourteenth career win is just his first of the season following his absence from the first two rounds as he recovered from his pre-season injuries.

The McAMS rider also set the fastest lap, so will look to capitalise from pole for the final race of the weekend. The race was slower than in the sprint and the riders described conditions as 'greasy' after the race.

O’Halloran safe in second

Jason O’Halloran was the sprint race winner on Saturday and topped warm-up, but found himself too far back to match his charging team-mate after getting stuck behind Bradley Ray as the gap to first increased.



The race was made all the more difficult for the Australian after his dashboard malfunctioned, leaving him with a blank screen and no data.



Tommy Bridewell backed up his podium appearance on Saturday with a similar performance. The Oxford Products Ducati rider this time got to start in the lead group after qualifying second and held his own amongst the Yamahas passing a fading Ray around the midway point after dropping to fourth himself to complete the rostrum.

It was Ray who again missed out on spraying the champagne as he seemed to struggle for grip and stay upright on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha.

Leon Haslam converted his best qualifying of the year, sitting on the grid in fifth to a fifth place finish as the top Kawasaki for VisionTrack - after slipping to seventh he rallied and fought back all the way to the end, pipping Rory Skinner to the chequered flag.

The suspension changes seemed to make all the difference as Skinner was forced to settle for sixth on the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki.

Kyle Ryde was also passed by the former BSB champion, but was clear of the next group on track behind him on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha.

They were lead over the line by Tom Skyes, almost eight seconds later, for MCE Ducati.

The Superbike world champion had attention from Danny Kent, who was fighting hard for position for Buildbase Suzuki on his way to ninth.

A distant Glenn Irwin completed the top ten as top Honda.

His team-mate Tom Neave was next to finish in eleventh, his best finish of the season to date.

Peter Hickman was twelfth for FHO Racing BMW, the top finisher for the manufacturer.



Old BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record: Josh Brookes - Yamaha - 1m 24.873s (2017)

New BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record: Jason O’Halloran - Yamaha - 1m 24.433s (2022)

Race one result

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Tarran Mackenzie

3:Tommy Bridewell

2021 Race Winners:

Round 3

Race 1: Tarran Mackenzie

Race 2: Jason O’Halloran

Race 3: Christian Iddon

Round 11 (The Showdown)

Race 1: Tarran Mackenzie

Race 2: Tommy Bridewell

Race 3: Jason O’Halloran



Takumi Takahashi (Specsavers Racing by Hawk Suzuki) collected his best result of the year in 13th after beating Josh Owens (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) over the line. The final point went to Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad) in 15th.

Chrissy Rouse made up an incredible 14 places from 30th on the grid just to miss out in 16th for Crowe Performance BMW.

The Race was peppered with crashes with Lee Jackson recording his first DNF of the season as he fell in sync with Christian Iddon. Josh Brookes had a near identical crash at the same turn just two laps later.

Andrew Irwin was first out and his fall ran Hickman out onto the grass, a big contibutor to his twelfth place finish.

Where does the result leave the championship standings?

Jason O’Halloran takes over from Bradley Ray at the top of the table, with a total of 245 and a three point advantage.

First place pulls Tarran Mackenzie closer to the showdown places, now up to eleventh overall on 80 points.

Josh Brookes holds the final spot in the top eight despite his DNF, with Danny Buchan unable to take advantage after picking up just one point.