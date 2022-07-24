2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)

As their rivals faded away it was a last lap battle royale which decided the third and final race at Brands Hatch, with Tarran Mackenzie coming out in front to finish round five with a second win.

Mackenzie, who became the sixth different winner of the season courtesy of his win in race two, was in front, Jason O’Halloran stalking behind hoping to pounce on an error.

British Superbikes Brands Hatch Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha 28.45.305s 2 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +0.037s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +3.543s 4 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +3.818s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +5.009s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +5.139s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +7.531s 8 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +11.754s 9 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +16.043s 10 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +16.350s 11 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +16.582s 12 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +16.609s 13 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +18.069s 14 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +21.734s 15 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW +26.606s 16 Josh Owens GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki +26.663s 17 Luke Mossey GBR TAG Racing Honda +26.826s 18 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda +40.261s 19 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +40.752s 20 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +40.822s 21 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +42.564s 22 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +42.646s 23 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing +45.182s 24 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 15 laps 25 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki 14 laps 26 Dan Jones GBR Iforce BMW 11 las 27 Liam Delves GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki 7 laps 28 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati 0 laps 29 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati DNS 30 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports DNS

The #1 plate was smooth and faultless out front so the Australian lined up his big final move heading into the final turns, starting his move at Stirlings, with the pair side by side coming out of Clearways for a grandstand photo finish.

Mackenzie, who had started on pole once again thanks to his earlier performance, fought back to cross just 0.037s ahead of his team-mate.

O’Halloran kept pushing despite feeling a fall coming twice on the exhilarating final lap to take second, the MCAMS riders in 1-2 formation for all three races this weekend, a first for the Yamaha team.

Glenn Irwin had lead for much of the race before being swallowed by the duo, who pulled the pin on him once out in front. The Honda Racing rider fell back into a battle for third with Bradley Ray which he was determined to win, to secure his first podium visit since he dominated the opening weekend with three wins.

Ray found himself fourth again, which limited his access to the podium points for the showdown, despite some bike changes on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha to try and save his rostrum form, which has deserted him when he needs it most.

