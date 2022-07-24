2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)
Results from race three, round five of the 2022 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.
As their rivals faded away it was a last lap battle royale which decided the third and final race at Brands Hatch, with Tarran Mackenzie coming out in front to finish round five with a second win.
Mackenzie, who became the sixth different winner of the season courtesy of his win in race two, was in front, Jason O’Halloran stalking behind hoping to pounce on an error.
The #1 plate was smooth and faultless out front so the Australian lined up his big final move heading into the final turns, starting his move at Stirlings, with the pair side by side coming out of Clearways for a grandstand photo finish.
Mackenzie, who had started on pole once again thanks to his earlier performance, fought back to cross just 0.037s ahead of his team-mate.
O’Halloran kept pushing despite feeling a fall coming twice on the exhilarating final lap to take second, the MCAMS riders in 1-2 formation for all three races this weekend, a first for the Yamaha team.
Glenn Irwin had lead for much of the race before being swallowed by the duo, who pulled the pin on him once out in front. The Honda Racing rider fell back into a battle for third with Bradley Ray which he was determined to win, to secure his first podium visit since he dominated the opening weekend with three wins.
Ray found himself fourth again, which limited his access to the podium points for the showdown, despite some bike changes on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha to try and save his rostrum form, which has deserted him when he needs it most.
