2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)

BSB
24 Jul 2022
Results from race three, round five of the 2022 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

 

 

As their rivals faded away it was a last lap battle royale which decided the third and final race at Brands Hatch, with Tarran Mackenzie coming out in front to finish round five with a second win.

Mackenzie, who became the sixth different winner of the season courtesy of his win in race two, was in front, Jason O’Halloran stalking behind hoping to pounce on an error.

   British Superbikes Brands Hatch Race Results (3) 
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha28.45.305s
2Jason O'HalloranAUSMcAMS Yamaha+0.037s
3Glenn IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK+3.543s
4Bradley RayGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+3.818s
5Tommy BridewellGBROxford Products Racing Ducati+5.009s
6Leon HaslamGBRVisiontrack Kawasaki+5.139s
7Kyle RydeGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+7.531s
8Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW+11.754s
9Rory SkinnerGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki+16.043s
10Lee JacksonGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki+16.350s
11Christian IddonGBRBuildbase Suzuki+16.582s
12Andrew IrwinGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+16.609s
13Danny BuchanGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+18.069s
14Takumi TakahashiJAPHonda Racing UK+21.734s
15Chrissy RouseGBRCrowe Performance BMW+26.606s
16Josh OwensGBRCDH Racing Kawasaki+26.663s
17Luke MosseyGBRTAG Racing Honda+26.826s
18Luke HopkinsGBRBlack Onyx Security Honda+40.261s
19Dean HarrisonGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki+40.752s
20Storm StaceyGBRTeam LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki+40.822s
21Ryo MizunoJAPHonda Racing UK+42.564s
22Leon JeacockGBRSpecsavers Suzuki+42.646s
23James EastGBRKawasaki - NP Racing+45.182s
24Tom NeaveGBRHonda Racing UK15 laps
25Danny KentGBRBuildbase Suzuki14 laps
26Dan JonesGBRIforce BMW11 las
27Liam DelvesGBRCDH Racing Kawasaki7 laps
28Josh BrookesAUSMCE Ducati0 laps
29Tom SykesGBRMCE DucatiDNS
30Ryan VickersGBRFHO Racing BMW with Attis SportsDNS
 
  
  

The #1 plate was smooth and faultless out front so the Australian lined up his big final move heading into the final turns, starting his move at Stirlings, with the pair side by side coming out of Clearways for a grandstand photo finish.

Mackenzie, who had started on pole once again thanks to his earlier performance, fought back to cross just 0.037s ahead of his team-mate.

O’Halloran kept pushing despite feeling a fall coming twice on the exhilarating final lap to take second, the MCAMS riders in 1-2 formation for all three races this weekend, a first for the Yamaha team.

Glenn Irwin had lead for much of the race before being swallowed by the duo, who pulled the pin on him once out in front. The Honda Racing rider fell back into a battle for third with Bradley Ray which he was determined to win, to secure his first podium visit since he dominated the opening weekend with three wins.

Ray found himself fourth again, which limited his access to the podium points for the showdown, despite some bike changes on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha to try and save his rostrum form, which has deserted him when he needs it most.

