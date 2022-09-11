2022 British Superbikes Snetterton- Race Results (2)

Bradley Ray doubled up after snatching a late win from Tarran Mackenzie in the second race at Snetterton, which decided the Showdown places at round eight.

Bradley Ray enjoyed a clean battle at the front with fellow Yamaha rider Tarran Mackenzie which saw him come out on top around the Snetterton 300 layout for the second time at Snetterton.

The Rich Energy OMG racing rider started on pole but was immediately put under pressure from the defending champion.

British Superbike Snetterton - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 28m 56.976s 2 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha 0.267s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati 7.201s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 7.896s 5 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW 9.450s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 11.526s 7 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 12.037s 8 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 12.945s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 13.622s 10 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 16.974s 11 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 22.084s 12 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati 29.359s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki 32.655s 14 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 36.648s 15 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK 39.244s 16 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 1 lap 17 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki 3 laps 18 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 10 laps 19 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 12 laps 20 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki 12 laps 21 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 12 laps 22 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 14 laps 23 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki 0 laps 24 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK 0 laps 25 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW DNS

The #28 stayed out front until he ran wide on lap six, where he ran wide at the hairpin and Mackenzie, who had put in a new record lap while behind, took advantage of the error.

Keeping in close company, Ray played a waiting game, going for the win on the last lap. Lining up Mackenzie in the run to the straight, he passed and managed to hold the move and stay ahead, with it the the #1 rider needing to find away around.

Not near enough to make a move in the final corner and without enough slipstream to try and overtake to the line, Mackenzie shook his head as Ray punched the air in victory.

There was only 0.267s between the duo, with Tommy Bridewell quickly regaining third after a slow start where he remained for Oxford Products Ducati, holding off a late challenge from Honda’s Glenn Irwin.

Peter Hickman benefited from Christian Iddon having an issue ahead, but put excellent passes on fading Tom Skyes and Kyle Ryde to claim fifth for FHO racing as the best BMW on track.

Showdown places confirmed

Ryde halted his fall through the field, having been as high as fourth in the race, guaranteeing his Showdown slot from sixth on the second Rich Energy OMG machine.

Bridewell’s third saw him also make the showdown, with Lee Jackson’s eighth in the race enough for the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider to also make it in before the third race.

Ryde had the biggest competiton as he was eighth overall before the race, with Danny Buchan willing to put everything on the line to try at grab the final spot.

Having pulled himself back into contention with a double win at Cadwell Park, the Synetiq BMW Motorrad rider had his back against the wall again after a poor qualifying left him down the grid, leading to being the victim of a three-way carsh right at the start of the sprint race.

That fall saw Buchan down the gird again - starting race two in 20th. Aggressive riding saw him pick up five places on the first lap and he kept the momentum going. On reaching Tom Skyes and Lee Jackson he forced his way underneath and then had Ryde in his sights.

With finishing ahead of the #77 the only chance to keep his Showdown hopes on track he made a final lunge to pull closer on track but ran too wide, that saw the #83 drop back a place. He fought back to finish the race seventh, but it was not enough with Ryde ahead in sixth.

Jason O’Halloran was ninth as an off-key weekend continued for the Australian. The McAMS Yamaha rider was riding in the top five when he was hit from behind by an impatient move from Andrew Irwin, he crashed after contact with his front tyre and O’Halloran’s rear wheel. The #22 lost positions as he recovered from the incident.

Tom Sykes completed the top twn for MCE Ducati.

After missing the sprint race to recover after a big crash in qualifying Rory Skinner was back in action as started stone dead last on the grid.

The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 rider pushed his Kawasaki to the limit, and was just outside the points places by the end of the first lap.

Skinner continued his forward trajectory to finish eleveth, making up an incredible fourteen places over the course of the race.

Josh Brookes was a distant twelfth on the MCE Ducati, with his own gao back to 13th placed Storm Stacey (Team LKQ Euro Car PArts Kawasaki).

Honda’s Tom Neave crossed the line 14th , with his team-mate, Japanese rider Ryo Mizuno, picking up the final point.

The only other riders to see the chequered flag were Liam Delves in 16th for Rapid CDh Kawasaki and Leon Haslam , who had pulled into the pits after running off track but returned to be classed as three laps down.

Dean Harrison, Christian Iddon, Leon Jeacock and Josh Owens all pulled into the pits and retired. Takumi Takahashi took out Danny Kent when he fell on the first lap.

Chrissy Rouse missed the race after an issue on the warm-up lap.

Where does that leave the championship standings?

After the second race of the weekend Bradley Ray increases his overall lead, now with 422 points and a extended 52 point advantage over Jason O’Halloran.

Ray also extends his podium points advantage with a total of 56, with the Austarlain still holding 48, while Mackenzie’s second moves him onto 30.

The Showdown places confirmed the top eight now stands as 1:Bradley Ray, 2:Jason O’Halloran, 3:Rory Skinner, 4:Lee Jackson, 5:Glenn Irwin, 6:Tarran Mackenzie, 7:Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde now confirmed in eighth.