2022 British Superbikes Brands Hatch- Race Results (2)

UPDATE: Andrew Irwin was later penalised by race direction with a time demotion to take him out of the points places, a back of the grid start for race three and two penalty points added to his license.

Peter Hickman held on after making an early move to the front to become the tenth different BSB winner this season in race two at Brands Hatch.

Glenn Irwin got the holeshot off the line, but it was Peter Hickman who had the pace to run at the front as his rivals tripped each other up behind to take victory in the second race at Brands Hatch.

Moving to the front at the start of the fourth lap the FHO Racing rider soaked up the pressure when he looked caught, blocking from the front, then built an advantage as Glenn Irwin, his brother Andy and Danny Buchan began a late fight for the final podium spots behind.

That allowed the 35 year-old to pick up his first win of the season by 0.622s and also allowed the opportunity for Jason O’Halloran to make up the last of the distance he had to the group after chasing the leaders down.

British Superbike Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW 28m 41.278s 2 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +0.622s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +2.702s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +13.381s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +13.494s 6 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +13.902s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +15.181s 8 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +15.241s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Buildbase Suzuki +16.426s 10 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +18.912s 11 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +20.511s 12 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +20.798s 13 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +25.461s 14 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +25.956s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +26.215s 16 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda +27.826s 17 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +27.918s 18 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +37.811s 19 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +43.226s 20 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha DNF 21 Eemeli Lahti FIN Powerslide Racing Suzuki DNF 22 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha DNF 24 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports DNF 25 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki DNF 26 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha DNF

Danny Buchan kept trouble free to make it a BMW 1-2 with the Synetiq Motorrad team after seemingly have more grip then his rivals, while polesitter Glenn Irwin risked several wobbles to finish third.

Andrew Irwin tried to make his bike fit around O’Halloran’s at turn four, a move which was investigated by race direction as it left the already battered and bruised Australian in the gravel again for the fifth time in three rounds after his handlebars were hit. The McAMS Yamaha was left looking decidedly second hand.



All that drama allowed Kyle Ryde to finish fourth as he lead the next group over the line, after bike issues yesterday, the OMG Yamaha rider was again having woes, dropping back in the race with a footpeg issue leaving his leg dangling.

Bridewell bounces back

An electrical issue on the grid saw Tommy Bridewell removed from second. Frantic work by the Oxford Products team saw him just able to make a pit lane start.

From stone dead last, the fightback was rapid. Bridewell hit the points positions with only seven laps run. The #46 didn’t stop there and continued to slice past every bike he came to. Hos focus and determination saw him reach the battle for sixth, which after the Irwin/O’Halloran drama became a battle for fourth, with Bridewell taking fifth.

Danny Kent was also in the same group with Ryde and Bridewell, and although last of the trio, sixth is still a best finish this season on the Buildbase Suzuki.

It was a strong day for the Buildbase squad in general, with Christian Iddon next to take the chequered flag on his return form injury and Charlie Nesbitt, who they retained and ran a third bike for after his Donington performace sitting in for Iddon, taking ninth.

Andrew Irwin fell in between for eighth after running straight on after his contact with the McAMS bike.

Josh Brookes completed the top ten on the MCE Ducati, over two seconds clear of team-mate Tom Sykes, who finished eleventh.

Josh Owens (Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki) equalled his best result of the season, set in race one, with back-to-back twelfth places.

The remaining points went to Dean Harrison (DAO Raing Kawasaki) in 13th Honda’s Takumi Takahashi in 14th and Storm Stacey (Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) in 15th.

Davey Todd, who was presented with a gold helmet to celebrate his championship win before the race only just missed out on the Padgetts bike in 16th.

Early exit for Bradley Ray

Hopes were high that Bradley Ray would sign off in style with a win a Brands, a track where he is yet to make the podium. Relaxed after taking the title in the sprint race, the rich Energy OMG Yamaha rider, now with a number one plate, was immediately set on making up laces and looked ready to pounce at the favoured overtake spot of Paddock Hill Bend, but instead the corner saw him slide out of contention with just one lap completed.

Ray was not the only rider making an early exit.

A frustrated Leon Haslam was soon pulling into the pits, just two laps later.

Ryan Vickers started from the back of the grid following his race one collision with Christian Iddon at the end of the race, having amassed too many penalty points this season. He later retired from the race.

Jack Kennedy also failed to make the finish, with Liam Dellves,Leon Jeacock and Eemili Lahti all classified a lap down.

The race again began with a procession lap of Chrissy Rouse’s winning bike and 2022 bike in memory and celebration of his life.

Lee Jackson joined the Showdown riders who are absent after breaking several bones in yesterday’s crash. Team-mate Rory Skinner and Tarran Mackenzie remain out through injury.

Where does that leave the championship?

With Bradley Ray having the title in the bag after race one, attention turns to who will claim the runner-up spot, impressing in contract silly season, and who will be the best of the rest and finish top outside of the Showdown and win the Rider’s Cup.

A podium sees Glenn Irwin look more assured of taking second overall, with Tommy Bridewell going to the limit to keep in contention for the place.

Peter Hickman’s win sees his advantage over Danny Buchan extend outside of the showdown, the gap between the two now at 16 points.