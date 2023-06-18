2023 British Superbikes Knockhill Race Results (2)

Kyle Ryde reclaimed his lead as Glenn Irwin fell out of contention and went on to win Sunday’s first race at Knockhill.

The LAMI OMG Yamaha rider found his way to the front early on with a pass under polesitter Jason O’Halloran. The Yamaha duo had Irwin looking for a way past and a fortunate door opened for him as the Austrailian made a move for the lead, with the man from Carrickfergus sliding in front of the duo on lap 24.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider saw his race unravel just three laps later when, fractinally wide into the final hairpin he slid out of contention.

Back in front, and showing he had the pace to win after topping warm-up, this time Ryde ensured he held off the second Ducati to stake a claim, leading over the line by 0.903s for his first ever win at the Scottish track in his 101st BSB start.

Behind Tommy Bridewell scored a rara podium at Knockhill from beyond the second row on the grid. Staring ninth, the ‘46 had work to do and wasted no time in finding a way forward. His pass on Ryan Vickers brought him in touch with the leaders but his teammates bad luck helped him to second after putting in the hard yards.

Putting his poor start to the season behind him Jason O’Halloran continued his fightback, and took the final podium spot for McAMS Yamaha. With plenty of effort from the #22, you could not accuse him of settling for track position, but every time he risked a move to lead it seemed to result in a slip down the order.

Off the podium seemed to still be spurred on by his podium return last time out at Donington and was a solid fourth for the OMG team, clear of the riders behind

British Superbikes Round Four Knockhill- Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 24.02.625s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 0.903s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 1.171s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 2.148s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati 5.188s 6 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki 10.926s 7 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki 12.603s 8 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 13.807s 9 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 15.170s 10 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team 15.458s 11 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad 17.137s 12 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 23.648s 13 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha 23.737s 14 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW 31.494s 15 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 35.472s 16 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda 36.428s 17 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati DNF 18 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad DNF 19 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 20 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda DNF 21 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` DNF 23 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki DNF 24 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki DNS

They were lead over the line by Christian Iddon, his third consecutive fifth place for Oxford Products Ducati.

Leon Jackson continued to see improvements incoming on his Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki, but after reaching the front of the chasing group could not bridge the gap to the riders ahead.

He pulled away from Storm Stacey, who claimed a best finish of seventh, going one better than in race one for Starline Kawasaki.

A second behind was Tom Neave, equalling his best finish of the season for Honda.

TT blues as on-track racing returns

None of the riders who featured in the TT seemed back to their track best on their BSB return to Knockhill. Josh Brookes was the best of those who made the Isle of Man trip in ninth for FHO Racing BMW.

TT podium regular Dean Harrison finished twelfth for DAO Racing Kawasaki, as he struggled to adjust back from the adrenaline fuelled road race.

Most notably quadruple race winner, Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) was nowhere near contention. After gaining the Senior TT win in his first love he had been off the pace in race on, finishing 16th, and was 18th on race two before pulling into the pits and calling it a day.

Leon Haslam is racing with a dislocated shoulder, but came close to pipping Josh Brookes at the line, instead completing the top ten for his Rokit BMW Motorrad Team.

Danny Buchan picked up a massive twelve places after starting at the back of the grid following his absence in race one for a superb twelfth for Synetiq BMW Motorrad.

The remaining points went to Jack Kennedy(Mar-Train Yamaha), back on track after his huge warm-up crash for 13th, Luke Mossey (Tactix by Lloyd and Jones BMW) in 14t and Jack Scott top rookie as the only one to finish in 15th for Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki.

The only other rider to see the chequered flag was Hector Barbera, with only 16 finishers.

Crashes and injuries

Glenn Irwin was no the only rider making an early exit.

Charlie Nesbitt, Danny Kent, Josh Owens and Liam Cook all also failed to finish.

Bradley Perie has been discharged from hospital today following his fall in the sprint race he was sent for additional assessments and scans. He was declared unfit for the remainder of the Knockhill weekend.



Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)



2022 at Knockhill:

Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Rory Skinner

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Last Round - Donington Park:

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Leon Haslam

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Josh Brookes

Race Three

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Where does that leave the championship?

Tommy Bridewell takes over at the top with 147 points but it’s close overall. Kyle Ryde moves up to second, just four points behind. After not adding to his tally Glenn Irwin drops to third, still on 134.

After his good start to the season Josh Brookes remains in the mix in fourth on 128, with Leon Haslan fifth overall on 126. Jason O’Halloran contunies to move closer, now with 98 to his name.