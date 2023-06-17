2023 British Superbikes Knockhill Race Results (1)

Glenn Irwin looked at ease out in front as he took control of the pace, winning the sprint race on Saturday at Knockhill.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider didn’t quite have things all his own way, with Jason O’Halloran getting a better start off the line to take the lead briefly.

One the pole man was back in front it was clear that Irwin was not letting go again, now with Kyle Ryde giving chase, leading him over the line by a gap of 0.606 on the#2 bike.

The LAMI OMG bike was running similar lap times as Ryde could make up time in other areas where that Yamaha was stronger, but was never quite near enough to make a move for the win, so crossed the line second.

O’Halloran held third as the front three pulled away from the chasing group to complete the podium for McAMS Yamaha.

British Superbikes Round Four Knockhill- Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 15m 57.026s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 0.606s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 1.851s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 5.140s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati 9.353s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team 9.438s 7 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 9.634s 8 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki 9.763s 9 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 10.124s 10 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki 10.124s 11 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha 12.823s 12 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 14.758s 13 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` 14.850s 14 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW 15.732s 15 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 17.653s 16 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 20.914s 17 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda 21.093s 18 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki 21.294s 19 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 27.751s 20 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 21 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda DNF 23 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 24 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad DNF

Bridewell reduces damage with fourth

Tommy Bridewell was leading the championship coming into the race, but struggled in qualifying while his teammate took pole, starting from tenth.

His bike was the home of big moments early in the race with a few large lunges almost ending in disaster as the Ducati proved difficult to get stopped in the corners, particularly at the hairpin, and including clipping Charlie Nesbitt on his way through.

Undeterred, the #46 knuckled down to lead and then pull away from the chasing group for a lonely fourth.

The biggest battle in the race was for fifth and involved all the riders down to tenth. The six riders swapped position lap after lap.

Christian Iddon came out on top stealing fifth late on for Oxford Products Ducati.

That pushed Leon Haslam, walking wounded with a dislocated shoulder, down to sixth having run as high as fourth in the race on his own Rokit BMW Motorrad bike.

Ryan Vikers was a close seventh for LAMI OMG Yamaha, ensuring both of their bikes came home inside the top ten, while Storm Stacey recorded one of his best ever performances and finishes, holding his own to be the top Kawasaki for Starline Racing having been as high as fifth.

Josh Brookes placed ninth as the best of the FHO Racing BMW riders, while Leon Jackson completed the top ten for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki.

Jack Kennedy was next to reach the chequered flag in eleventh for Mar-Train Yamaha, Ahead of Dean Harrison, back in BBS after his TT podium finishes and back in the points on twelfth for DAO Racing.

The remaining points on offer went to Josh Owens (Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing) in 13th , Luke Mossey (Tactix by Lloyd and Jones BMW) in 14th and Tom Neave (Honda) in 15th.

A BSB return to forget continues for Peter Hickman.

After the glory of four TT wins on the Isle of man, equal spoils with Michael Dunlop and including the all important Senior TT, Hickman has struggled back on track.

A lacklustre practice turned into 16th on the grid. From there little progress was made, finishing 16th in the race and over twenty seconds behind the race winner on his FHO Racing BMW.

It was not all bad news for the off the podium riders - Danny Kent started stone dead last after an issue in qualifying and made up the joint most places in the race (seven, with Iddon) for a moral victory at least on his own Lovell Kent Racing Honda.

The best rookie placement was one place behind with Max Cook in 18th for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki.

Crashes and injuries

There was no Danny Buchan in the race after qualifying 15th. An early fall for Charlie Nesbitt saw him exit from what would have been a best placing.

Liam Delves hit the tyre wall with such force that his bike was sat on top of it, he was treated trackside.

Hector Barbera and Bradley Perie also failed to finish.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)

2022 at Knockhill:

Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Rory Skinner

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Last Round - Donington Park:

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Leon Haslam

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Josh Brookes

Race Three

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Where does that leave the championship?

Heading into Knockhill it was Tommy Bridewell leading the way with 119 points, now Glenn Irwin’s third win of the season and seventh podium sees him tale over in the championship standings, now with a total of 134.

Bridewell drops to second, but just three points behind after his fourth place recovery. Kyle Ryde is third with 125, Josh Brookes is in close attendance as he moves his tally on to 121. Leon Haslam’s consistency sees him just one point further back. After a tough start O’Halloran is still sixth overall but making inroads into the difference, now on 84 - a whole 50 behind Irwin.