2023 British Superbike Knockhill- Qualifying Results

Glenn Irwin found the best line around the track in a competitive qualifying for round four of the British Superbike championship at Knockhill.

Glenn Irwin put together a tidy lap of Knockhill to lead off the sprint race from pole later today after qualifying at Knockhill.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider came in with the best practice time and locked in his lap of 47.158s, just shy of the lap record, with three minutes remining and remained unchallenged at the chequered flag.

It was an incredibly close session with the entire top 18 covered by less than 0.8 of a second so every bit of time sliced off was crucial.

British Superbikes Round Four Knockhill- Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 47.158s 2 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 0.067s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 0.115s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 0.214s 5 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 0.250s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team 0.276s 7 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 0.303s 8 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki 0.304s 9 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki 0.338s 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 0.365s 11 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha 0.459s 12 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati 0.504s 13 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 0.654s 14 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` 0,663s 15 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad 0.672s 16 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 0.690s 17 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW 0.724s 18 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki 0.732s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 19 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 48.083 20 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki 48.206s 21 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 48.271s 22 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda 48.409s 23 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 48.420s 24 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda No time

Ryan Vickers came closest - just 0.067s seperated himseld and the #2 as he took second in the session for Lami OMG Racing Yamaha.

The final front row slot went to Jason O’Halloran on another Ymaha, the McAMS entry after he picked up the pace late in the session.

Kyle Ryde set the fourth best lap on the second OMG Racing bike, holding off Leon Haslam, who failed to better his lap after issues with his bike left him glaring down at the Rokit BMW Motorrad as he re-entered the pits.

Josh Brookes was seventh for FHO racing with Storm Stacey (Starline Racing Kawasaki) impressing in eighth after a strong showing in practice. Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) and championship leader Tommy Bridewell on the second BeerMonster Ducati, completed the top ten, leaving the leader a lot to do in the short race to make an impact.

Back down to earth for Hickman with Q1 trip

The break between rounds was full of glory for Peter Hickman, who had a run at the Isle of Man TT which saw him match Michael Dunlop with four wins over the road racing meet.

The FHO Racing BMW rider saved the best for last, securing the big prize the Senior TT title.

Back on track at BSB, the #60 has been off the pace, finishing P1 17th and then P2 19th, at 0.839s behind top man on Friday Ryde, so a trip through Q1 was inevitable.

Back on track on Saturday, Hickman made the cut but that progress stalled in q2, where he placed 16th.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)

2022 at Knockhill:

Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Rory Skinner

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Last Round - Donington Park:

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Leon Haslam

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Josh Brookes

Race Three

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

What else happened in Q1?

Along with Hickman, fellow TT rider Dean Harrison (13th) went through with the top time. They were joined by Jack Kennedy, Luke Mossey rookie Max Cook and Josh Owens.

Bike issues saw Danny Kent stuck on the wrong side of the track and unable to return to the pits.

A crash for Liam Delves brought out the red flags and a further check up for the Kawasaki rider, but allowed Kent the chance to try for a fix.

Andrew Irwin misses the round through injury picked up in a recent test.

No injury involved, but Tim Neave will be absent after parting ways with McAMS Yamaha, stepping away from racing for personal reasons.