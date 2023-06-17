2023 British Superbike Knockhill- Qualifying Results

17 Jun 2023
Results from qualifying for the fourth round of the Bennetts Superbike Championship at Knockhill

Glenn Irwin found the best line around the track in a competitive qualifying for round four of the British Superbike championship at Knockhill.

Glenn Irwin put together a tidy lap of Knockhill to lead off the sprint race from pole later today after qualifying at Knockhill.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider came in with the best practice time and locked in his lap of 47.158s, just shy of the lap record, with three minutes remining and remained unchallenged at the chequered flag.

It was an incredibly close session with the entire top 18 covered by less than 0.8 of a second so every bit of time sliced off was crucial.

 

 
British Superbikes Round Four Knockhill- Qualifying
     
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRBeerMonster Ducati47.158s
2Ryan VickersGBRLami OMG Racing Yamaha0.067s
3Jason O'HalloranAUSMcAMS Yamaha0.115s
4Kyle RydeGBRLami OMG Racing Yamaha0.214s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing0.250s
6Leon HaslamGBRRokit BMW Motorrad Team0.276s
7Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad0.303s
8Storm StaceyGBRStarline Racing Kawasaki0.304s
9Lee JacksonGBRCheshire Mouldings Kawasaki0.338s
10Tommy BridewellGBRBeerMonster Ducati0.365s
11Jack KennedyIRLMar-Train Racing Yamaha0.459s
12Christian IddonGBROxford Products Ducati0.504s
13Dean HarrisonGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki0.654s
14Josh OwensGBRCrendon Honda by Hawk Racing`0,663s
15Danny BuchanGBRSynetiq BMW Motorrad0.672s
16Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad0.690s
17Luke MosseyGBRTactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW0.724s
18Max CookGBRCheshire Mouldings Kawasaki0.732s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
19Tom NeaveGBRHonda Racing UK48.083
20Bradley PerieGBRLee Hardy Racing Kawasaki48.206s
21Jack ScottGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki48.271s
22Hector BarberaESPTAG Racing Honda48.409s
23Liam DelvesGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki48.420s
24Danny KentGBRLovell Kent Racing HondaNo time
  
  

Ryan Vickers came closest - just 0.067s seperated himseld and the #2 as he took second in the session for Lami OMG Racing Yamaha.

The final front row slot went to Jason O’Halloran on another Ymaha, the McAMS entry after he picked up the pace late in the session.

Kyle Ryde set the fourth best lap on the second OMG Racing bike, holding off Leon Haslam, who failed to better his lap after issues with his bike left him glaring down at the Rokit BMW Motorrad as he re-entered the pits.

Josh Brookes was seventh for FHO racing with Storm Stacey (Starline Racing Kawasaki) impressing in eighth after a strong showing in practice. Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) and championship leader Tommy Bridewell on the second BeerMonster Ducati, completed the top ten, leaving the leader a lot to do in the short race to make an impact.

Back down to earth for Hickman with Q1 trip

The break between rounds was full of glory for Peter Hickman, who had a run at the Isle of Man TT which saw him match Michael Dunlop with four wins over the road racing meet.

The FHO Racing BMW rider saved the best for last, securing the big prize the Senior TT title.

Back on track at BSB, the #60 has been off the pace, finishing P1 17th and then P2 19th, at 0.839s behind top man on Friday Ryde, so a trip through Q1 was inevitable.

Back on track on Saturday, Hickman made the cut but that progress stalled in q2, where he placed 16th.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)

2022 at Knockhill:

Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Rory Skinner

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Lee Jackson

3:Rory Skinner

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Last Round - Donington Park:

Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Leon Haslam

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Josh Brookes

Race Three

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

What else happened in Q1?

Along with Hickman, fellow TT rider Dean Harrison (13th) went through with the top time. They were joined by Jack Kennedy, Luke Mossey rookie Max Cook and Josh Owens.

Bike issues saw Danny Kent stuck on the wrong side of the track and unable to return to the pits.

A crash for Liam Delves brought out the red flags and a further check up for the Kawasaki rider, but allowed Kent the chance to try for a fix.

Andrew Irwin misses the round through injury picked up in a recent test.

No injury involved, but Tim Neave will be absent after parting ways with McAMS Yamaha, stepping away from racing for personal reasons.