2023 British Superbike Knockhill- Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying for the fourth round of the Bennetts Superbike Championship at Knockhill
Glenn Irwin found the best line around the track in a competitive qualifying for round four of the British Superbike championship at Knockhill.
Glenn Irwin put together a tidy lap of Knockhill to lead off the sprint race from pole later today after qualifying at Knockhill.
The BeerMonster Ducati rider came in with the best practice time and locked in his lap of 47.158s, just shy of the lap record, with three minutes remining and remained unchallenged at the chequered flag.
It was an incredibly close session with the entire top 18 covered by less than 0.8 of a second so every bit of time sliced off was crucial.
Ryan Vickers came closest - just 0.067s seperated himseld and the #2 as he took second in the session for Lami OMG Racing Yamaha.
The final front row slot went to Jason O’Halloran on another Ymaha, the McAMS entry after he picked up the pace late in the session.
Kyle Ryde set the fourth best lap on the second OMG Racing bike, holding off Leon Haslam, who failed to better his lap after issues with his bike left him glaring down at the Rokit BMW Motorrad as he re-entered the pits.
Josh Brookes was seventh for FHO racing with Storm Stacey (Starline Racing Kawasaki) impressing in eighth after a strong showing in practice. Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) and championship leader Tommy Bridewell on the second BeerMonster Ducati, completed the top ten, leaving the leader a lot to do in the short race to make an impact.
Back down to earth for Hickman with Q1 trip
The break between rounds was full of glory for Peter Hickman, who had a run at the Isle of Man TT which saw him match Michael Dunlop with four wins over the road racing meet.
The FHO Racing BMW rider saved the best for last, securing the big prize the Senior TT title.
Back on track at BSB, the #60 has been off the pace, finishing P1 17th and then P2 19th, at 0.839s behind top man on Friday Ryde, so a trip through Q1 was inevitable.
Back on track on Saturday, Hickman made the cut but that progress stalled in q2, where he placed 16th.
Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:
Lap Record: Rory Skinner (Kawasaki) 47.126s (2022)
2022 at Knockhill:
Round four - pole: Bradley Ray (2ndJason O’Halloran, 3rd Lee Jackson)
Race One:
1:Bradley Ray
2:Jason O’Halloran
3:Rory Skinner
Race Two:
1:Jason O’Halloran
2:Lee Jackson
3:Rory Skinner
Race Three:
1:Jason O’Halloran
2:Bradley Ray
3:Lee Jackson
Last Round - Donington Park:
Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Jason O’Halloran
Race One:
1:Kyle Ryde
2:Leon Haslam
3:Tommy Bridewell
Race Two:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2:Ryan Vickers
3:Josh Brookes
Race Three
1:Kyle Ryde
2:Tommy Bridewell
3: Glenn Irwin
What else happened in Q1?
Along with Hickman, fellow TT rider Dean Harrison (13th) went through with the top time. They were joined by Jack Kennedy, Luke Mossey rookie Max Cook and Josh Owens.
Bike issues saw Danny Kent stuck on the wrong side of the track and unable to return to the pits.
A crash for Liam Delves brought out the red flags and a further check up for the Kawasaki rider, but allowed Kent the chance to try for a fix.
Andrew Irwin misses the round through injury picked up in a recent test.
No injury involved, but Tim Neave will be absent after parting ways with McAMS Yamaha, stepping away from racing for personal reasons.