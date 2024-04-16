2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 1 Results

Following a Donington Park test earlier this month, the 2024 British Superbike competitors have moved to Navarra in Spain for the final pre-season test from April 16-19.

Kyle Ryde - fastest at Donington - was again the rider to beat in the opening, Tuesday morning, session at Navarra.

Ryde's best lap of 1m 37.111s put the OMG rider 0.111s clear of Danny Kent (McAMS) with reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell third for Honda.

Tuesday’s track action kicks off a busy week for BSB, with Navarra also hosting the opening round of the season this weekend...