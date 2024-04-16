2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 1 Results
Tuesday’s official BSB testing results from the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.
Following a Donington Park test earlier this month, the 2024 British Superbike competitors have moved to Navarra in Spain for the final pre-season test from April 16-19.
Kyle Ryde - fastest at Donington - was again the rider to beat in the opening, Tuesday morning, session at Navarra.
Ryde's best lap of 1m 37.111s put the OMG rider 0.111s clear of Danny Kent (McAMS) with reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell third for Honda.
Tuesday’s track action kicks off a busy week for BSB, with Navarra also hosting the opening round of the season this weekend...
|British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 1 Results (Morning Session)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1'37.111s
|2
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing Yamaha
|+0.111s
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+0.386s
|4
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|+0.448s
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|+0.647s
|6
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM Ducati
|+0.736s
|7
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+0.786s
|8
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|+0.964s
|9
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+1.326s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki
|+1.439s
|11
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+1.455s
|12
|Tom Neave
|GBR
|STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki
|+1.526s
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|+1.548s
|14
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|+1.566s
|15
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing
|+1.612s
|16
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|+1.670s
|17
|Alex Olsen
|GBR
|Cumins by Team IWR Honda
|+1.694s
|18
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|+1.801s
|19
|Josh Owens
|GBR
|IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|+1.853s
|20
|Franco Bourne
|GBR
|Rapid Honda
|+2.123s
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki
|+2.129s
|22
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|+2.136s
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|+2.261s
|24
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|+2.295s
|25
|Jaimie Van Sikkelerus
|NLD
|TAG Honda
|+2.490s
|26
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+2.779s
|27
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|+3.523s
|28
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+4.170s
|29
|James Hillier
|GBR
|WTF Racing Honda
|+4.284s
|30
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki
|+4.797s
|31
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+4.896s
|32
|James Hillier
|GBR
|WTF Racing Honda
|+5.008s
|33
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+5.497s
|34
|Louis Valleley
|GBR
|NP Racing Kawasaki
|+6.323s
|35
|Shaun Winfield
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+6.802s