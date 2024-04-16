2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 1 Results

Tuesday’s official BSB testing results from the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.

Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)
Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)

Following a Donington Park test earlier this month, the 2024 British Superbike competitors have moved to Navarra in Spain for the final pre-season test from April 16-19.

Kyle Ryde - fastest at Donington - was again the rider to beat in the opening, Tuesday morning, session at Navarra.

Ryde's best lap of 1m 37.111s put the OMG rider 0.111s clear of Danny Kent (McAMS) with reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell third for Honda.

Tuesday’s track action kicks off a busy week for BSB, with Navarra also hosting the opening round of the season this weekend...

British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 1 Results (Morning Session)
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1'37.111s
2Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing Yamaha+0.111s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK+0.386s
4Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing+0.448s
5Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad+0.647s
6Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM Ducati+0.736s
7Davey ToddGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+0.786s
8Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad+0.964s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+1.326s
10Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbikes Kawasaki+1.439s
11Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK+1.455s
12Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki+1.526s
13Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda+1.548s
14Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad+1.566s
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing+1.612s
16Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing Ducati+1.670s
17Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR Honda+1.694s
18Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki+1.801s
19Josh OwensGBRIN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia+1.853s
20Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda+2.123s
21Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes Kawasaki+2.129s
22Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda+2.136s
23Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing Kawasaki+2.261s
24Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki+2.295s
25Jaimie Van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda+2.490s
26Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda+2.779s
27Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia+3.523s
28John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK+4.170s
29James HillierGBRWTF Racing Honda+4.284s
30Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki+4.797s
31Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK+4.896s
32James HillierGBRWTF Racing Honda+5.008s
33Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda+5.497s
34Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing Kawasaki+6.323s
35Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda+6.802s

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
1 hour ago
2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 1 Results
Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)
Kyle Ryde (pic: BSB)
F1
News
1 hour ago
Esteban Ocon to get Alpine’s fast-tracked F1 floor upgrade first
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Zhou Guanyu omits Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen from dream F1 line-up
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Fernandez fightback, Oliveira ‘split-second decision’ when Morbidelli fell
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Damon Hill’s “can’t suddenly become Max Verstappen” advice for struggling F1 star
Damon Hill (GBR) Sky Sports Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Damon Hill (GBR) Sky Sports Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Potential Lewis Hamilton replacement’s 2025 audition ramps up with F1 test debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Carchedi: ‘Gutted for Marc, truly incredible’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
F1 winner questions if Ferrari are ‘regretting’ Lewis Hamilton-Carlos Sainz decision
(L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1
(L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Broken wings for Brad Binder, ‘unforeseen issue’ stumps Jack Miller
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April