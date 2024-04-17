2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 2 Results

Wednesday’s official BSB testing results from the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.

Here are the results from Day 2 of the British Superbike test at the Circuito De Navarro.

The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.

Glenn Irwin was fastest overall on Wednesday.

Behind the Ducati rider was a Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 2-3 of Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde.

Reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell, now with Honda, was eighth.

British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 2 Results (Combined)
POSRIDERTEAMTIME
1Glenn IrwinDucati - Hager PBM Ducati1:36.678
2Ryan VickersYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing+0.019
3Kyle RydeYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing+0.14
4Josh BrookesBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad+0.344
5Danny KentYamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha+0.364
6Andrew IrwinHonda - Honda Racing UK+0.451
7Jason O'HalloranKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak+0.521
8Tommy BridewellHonda - Honda Racing UK+0.53
9Christian IddionDucati - Oxford Products Racing Ducati+0.638
10Rory SkinnerBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+0.657
11Charlie NesbittHonda - MasterMac Honda+0.808
12Max CookKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak+0.829
13Danny BuchanKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak+0.929
14Lee JacksonHonda - MasterMac Honda+0.941
15Leon HaslamBMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad+0.954
16Davey ToddBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+0.982
17Peter HickmanBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad+1.056
18Josh OwensAprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia+1.173
19Storm StaceyKawasaki - LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki+1.297
20Dean HarrisonHonda - Honda Racing UK+1.306
21Fraser RogersHonda - TAG Honda+1.31
22Alex OlsenHonda - Cumins by Team IWR Hond+1.511
23Brayden ElliottKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak+1.571
24Billy McConnellHonda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing+1.573
25Davey ToddBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+1.684
26Franco BourneHonda - Rapid Honda+1.813
27Lewis RolloAprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia+1.988
28Jaimie van SikkelerusHonda - TAG Honda+2.091
29Tom NeaveKawasaki - STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasak+2.916
30Luke HedgerKawasaki - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki+3.119
31Matt TrueloveHonda - TAG Honda+3.624
32John McGuinnessHonda - Honda Racing UK+4.13
33Louis ValleleyKawasaki - NP Racing Kawasaki+4.187
34Shaun WinfieldHonda - TAG Honda+4.381
35James HillierHonda - WTF Racing Honda+4.984

Glenn Irwin edged out Kyle Ryde by 0.140s at the mid-way point of Day 2.

Ryde, who was Tuesday's pace-setter, became the first rider to beat the 1m:37s lap benchmark.

But Irwin responded to go even better.

Ryan Vickers, Ryde's OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammate, was third.

Tommy Bridewell, the reigning champion, had for settle for fifth.

British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 2 Results (Morning Session)
POSRIDERTEAMTIME
1Glenn IrwinDucati - Hager PBM Ducati1:36.678
2Kyle RydeYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1:36.818
3Ryan VickersYamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1:37.142
4Danny KentYamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha1:37.188
5Tommy BridewellHonda - Honda Racing UK1:37.230
6Christian IddionDucati - Oxford Products Racing Ducat1:37.316
7Rory SkinnerBMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1:37.335
8Charlie NesbittHonda - MasterMac Honda1:37.486
9Josh BrookesBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad1:37.498
10Danny BuchanKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasaki1:37.607
11Leon HaslamBMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1:37.632
12Jason O'HalloranKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak1:37.686
13Peter HickmanBMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad1:37.734
14Josh OwensAprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia1:37.851
15Lee JacksonHonda - MasterMac Honda1:37.923
16Max CookKawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak1:38.102
17Andrew IrwinHonda - Honda Racing UK1:38.109
18Alex OlsenHonda - Cumins by Team IWR Honda1:38.189
19Billy McConnellHonda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing1:38.251
20Brayden ElliottKawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak1:38.253

