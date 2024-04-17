2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 2 Results

Here are the results from Day 2 of the British Superbike test at the Circuito De Navarro.

The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.

Glenn Irwin was fastest overall on Wednesday.

Behind the Ducati rider was a Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 2-3 of Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde.

Reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell, now with Honda, was eighth.

British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 2 Results (Combined) POS RIDER TEAM TIME 1 Glenn Irwin Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati 1:36.678 2 Ryan Vickers Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing +0.019 3 Kyle Ryde Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing +0.14 4 Josh Brookes BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +0.344 5 Danny Kent Yamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha +0.364 6 Andrew Irwin Honda - Honda Racing UK +0.451 7 Jason O'Halloran Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak +0.521 8 Tommy Bridewell Honda - Honda Racing UK +0.53 9 Christian Iddion Ducati - Oxford Products Racing Ducati +0.638 10 Rory Skinner BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad +0.657 11 Charlie Nesbitt Honda - MasterMac Honda +0.808 12 Max Cook Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak +0.829 13 Danny Buchan Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak +0.929 14 Lee Jackson Honda - MasterMac Honda +0.941 15 Leon Haslam BMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad +0.954 16 Davey Todd BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad +0.982 17 Peter Hickman BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +1.056 18 Josh Owens Aprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia +1.173 19 Storm Stacey Kawasaki - LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki +1.297 20 Dean Harrison Honda - Honda Racing UK +1.306 21 Fraser Rogers Honda - TAG Honda +1.31 22 Alex Olsen Honda - Cumins by Team IWR Hond +1.511 23 Brayden Elliott Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak +1.571 24 Billy McConnell Honda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing +1.573 25 Davey Todd BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad +1.684 26 Franco Bourne Honda - Rapid Honda +1.813 27 Lewis Rollo Aprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia +1.988 28 Jaimie van Sikkelerus Honda - TAG Honda +2.091 29 Tom Neave Kawasaki - STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasak +2.916 30 Luke Hedger Kawasaki - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki +3.119 31 Matt Truelove Honda - TAG Honda +3.624 32 John McGuinness Honda - Honda Racing UK +4.13 33 Louis Valleley Kawasaki - NP Racing Kawasaki +4.187 34 Shaun Winfield Honda - TAG Honda +4.381 35 James Hillier Honda - WTF Racing Honda +4.984

Glenn Irwin edged out Kyle Ryde by 0.140s at the mid-way point of Day 2.

Ryde, who was Tuesday's pace-setter, became the first rider to beat the 1m:37s lap benchmark.

But Irwin responded to go even better.

Ryan Vickers, Ryde's OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammate, was third.

Tommy Bridewell, the reigning champion, had for settle for fifth.