2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 2 Results
Wednesday’s official BSB testing results from the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.
Here are the results from Day 2 of the British Superbike test at the Circuito De Navarro.
The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at the Circuito De Navarra in Spain.
Glenn Irwin was fastest overall on Wednesday.
Behind the Ducati rider was a Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 2-3 of Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde.
Reigning BSB champion Tommy Bridewell, now with Honda, was eighth.
|British Superbike, Official Navarra Pre-season Test - Day 2 Results (Combined)
|POS
|RIDER
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Glenn Irwin
|Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati
|1:36.678
|2
|Ryan Vickers
|Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|+0.019
|3
|Kyle Ryde
|Yamaha - OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|+0.14
|4
|Josh Brookes
|BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|+0.344
|5
|Danny Kent
|Yamaha - McAMS Racing Yamaha
|+0.364
|6
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|+0.451
|7
|Jason O'Halloran
|Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak
|+0.521
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|+0.53
|9
|Christian Iddion
|Ducati - Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|+0.638
|10
|Rory Skinner
|BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+0.657
|11
|Charlie Nesbitt
|Honda - MasterMac Honda
|+0.808
|12
|Max Cook
|Kawasaki - Completely Motorbikes Kawasak
|+0.829
|13
|Danny Buchan
|Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak
|+0.929
|14
|Lee Jackson
|Honda - MasterMac Honda
|+0.941
|15
|Leon Haslam
|BMW - ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|+0.954
|16
|Davey Todd
|BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+0.982
|17
|Peter Hickman
|BMW - FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|+1.056
|18
|Josh Owens
|Aprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|+1.173
|19
|Storm Stacey
|Kawasaki - LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|+1.297
|20
|Dean Harrison
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|+1.306
|21
|Fraser Rogers
|Honda - TAG Honda
|+1.31
|22
|Alex Olsen
|Honda - Cumins by Team IWR Hond
|+1.511
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|Kawasaki - DAO Racing Kawasak
|+1.571
|24
|Billy McConnell
|Honda - C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing
|+1.573
|25
|Davey Todd
|BMW - Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+1.684
|26
|Franco Bourne
|Honda - Rapid Honda
|+1.813
|27
|Lewis Rollo
|Aprilia - IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia
|+1.988
|28
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|Honda - TAG Honda
|+2.091
|29
|Tom Neave
|Kawasaki - STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasak
|+2.916
|30
|Luke Hedger
|Kawasaki - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki
|+3.119
|31
|Matt Truelove
|Honda - TAG Honda
|+3.624
|32
|John McGuinness
|Honda - Honda Racing UK
|+4.13
|33
|Louis Valleley
|Kawasaki - NP Racing Kawasaki
|+4.187
|34
|Shaun Winfield
|Honda - TAG Honda
|+4.381
|35
|James Hillier
|Honda - WTF Racing Honda
|+4.984
Glenn Irwin edged out Kyle Ryde by 0.140s at the mid-way point of Day 2.
Ryde, who was Tuesday's pace-setter, became the first rider to beat the 1m:37s lap benchmark.
But Irwin responded to go even better.
Ryan Vickers, Ryde's OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammate, was third.
Tommy Bridewell, the reigning champion, had for settle for fifth.
