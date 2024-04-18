2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 3 Results
Results from the final day of British Superbike testing at Navarra.
Kyle Ryde claimed top spot on the final day of British Superbike testing at Navarra.
It was a good test for the factory Yamaha team as Ryde's team-mate Ryan Vickers was also in the top three.
Ryde bettered his Wednesday time just four laps into Thursday's session.
Glenn Irwin, Wednesday's pace-setter, responded but Ryde again bypassed him by 0.185s.
Ryde's best time on Thursday is 1.212s faster than the best time from last year's testing at the Navarra circuit, which has been upgraded since.
The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at Navarra, Spain.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kyle Ryde 1
|GBR
|OMG Grilla Yamaha Racing
|1:36.374s
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM Ducati
|+0.185s
|3
|Ryan Vickers 1
|GBR
|OMG Grilla Yamaha Racing
|+0.323s
|4
|leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|+0.342s
|5
|Ryan Vickers 2
|GBR
|OMG Grilla Yamaha Racing
|+0.368s
|6
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing Yamaha
|+0.500s
|7
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW
|+0.648s
|8
|Kyle Ryde 2
|GBR
|OMG Grilla Yamaha Racing
|+0.737s
|9
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+0.755s
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+0.784s
|11
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW
|+0.792s
|12
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3 Kawasaki
|+0.825s
|13
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|+0.913s
|14
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|+0.942s
|15
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|+0.961s
|16
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3 Kawasaki
|+1.086s
|17
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|+1.233s
|18
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|+1.245s
|19
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+1.270s
|20
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Motorrad BMW
|+1.286s
|21
|Josh Owens
|GBR
|IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia
|+1.477s
|22
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|+1.601s
|23
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+1.610s
|24
|Alex Olsen
|GBR
|Cumins by Team IWR Honda
|+1.693s
|25
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|+1.875s
|26
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|Look Forward Racing Honda
|+1.877s
|27
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Motorrad BMW
|+1.988s
|28
|Franco Bourne
|GBR
|Rapid Racing Honda
|+2.117s
|29
|Tom Neave
|GBR
|Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki
|+2.263s
|30
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia
|+2.292s
|31
|Jaimie Van Sikkerlerus
|NLD
|TAG Honda
|+2.395s
|32
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+3.423s
|33
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+3.928s
|34
|John McGuinness
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|+4.434s
|35
|Louis Valleley
|GBR
|NP Racing Kawasaki Team
|+4.491s
|36
|Shaun Winfield
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|+4.685s
|37
|James Hillier
|GBR
|Bournemouth Kawasaki
|+5.021s
|38
|James Hillier
|GBR
|Bournemouth Kawasaki
|+5.330s
|39
|Charlie Nesbitt 2
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|+5.999s