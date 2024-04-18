2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 3 Results

Kyle Ryde claimed top spot on the final day of British Superbike testing at Navarra.

It was a good test for the factory Yamaha team as Ryde's team-mate Ryan Vickers was also in the top three.

Ryde bettered his Wednesday time just four laps into Thursday's session.

Glenn Irwin, Wednesday's pace-setter, responded but Ryde again bypassed him by 0.185s.

Ryde's best time on Thursday is 1.212s faster than the best time from last year's testing at the Navarra circuit, which has been upgraded since.

The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at Navarra, Spain.