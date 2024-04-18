2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 3 Results

Results from the final day of British Superbike testing at Navarra.

Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde

Kyle Ryde claimed top spot on the final day of British Superbike testing at Navarra. 

It was a good test for the factory Yamaha team as Ryde's team-mate Ryan Vickers was also in the top three.

Ryde bettered his Wednesday time just four laps into Thursday's session.

Glenn Irwin, Wednesday's pace-setter, responded but Ryde again bypassed him by 0.185s.

Ryde's best time on Thursday is 1.212s faster than the best time from last year's testing at the Navarra circuit, which has been upgraded since.

The first round of the 2024 British Superbike season is this weekend at Navarra, Spain.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle Ryde 1GBROMG Grilla Yamaha Racing1:36.374s
2Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM Ducati+0.185s
3Ryan Vickers 1GBROMG Grilla Yamaha Racing+0.323s
4leon HaslamGBRROKIT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad+0.342s
5Ryan Vickers 2GBROMG Grilla Yamaha Racing+0.368s
6Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing Yamaha+0.500s
7Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW+0.648s
8Kyle Ryde 2GBROMG Grilla Yamaha Racing+0.737s
9Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK+0.755s
10Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK+0.784s
11Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad BMW+0.792s
12Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes FS-3 Kawasaki+0.825s
13Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda+0.913s
14Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing Ducati+0.942s
15Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad+0.961s
16Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbikes FS-3 Kawasaki+1.086s
17Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki+1.233s
18Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda+1.245s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda+1.270s
20Davey ToddGBRCheshire Mouldings Motorrad BMW+1.286s
21Josh OwensGBRIN Competition SENCAT Aprilia+1.477s
22Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki+1.601s
23Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK+1.610s
24Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR Honda+1.693s
25Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing Kawasaki+1.875s
26Billy McConnellAUSLook Forward Racing Honda+1.877s
27Davey ToddGBRCheshire Mouldings Motorrad BMW+1.988s
28Franco BourneGBRRapid Racing Honda+2.117s
29Tom NeaveGBRStauff Fluid Power Kawasaki+2.263s
30Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition SENCAT Aprilia+2.292s
31Jaimie Van SikkerlerusNLDTAG Honda+2.395s
32Luke HedgerGBRTAG Honda+3.423s
33Matt TrueloveGBRTAG Honda+3.928s
34John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK+4.434s
35Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing Kawasaki Team+4.491s
36Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda+4.685s
37James HillierGBRBournemouth Kawasaki+5.021s
38James HillierGBRBournemouth Kawasaki+5.330s
39Charlie Nesbitt 2GBRMasterMac Honda+5.999s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 mins ago
The MotoGP rider compared to a peak Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
1 hour ago
Adrian Newey “hates internal politics” as two rivals sense chance to tempt him
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Front tyre pressure ‘a game you have to play’
Pedro
Pedro
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on 2025 team-mate hopes: ‘I’m very happy with Mickey’
Michael Van Der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Michael Van Der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Uncertainty over rule which may force Ducati to give up a satellite team
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Liam Lawson revelation by Helmut Marko piles the pressure onto Daniel Ricciardo
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Explained: The ‘painted track’ theory at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai International Circuit
Shanghai International Circuit
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
‘We know the bike works well’ - Sam Lowes targeting best WorldSBK result at Assen
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
BSB
Results
3 hours ago
2024 British Superbike Official Test, Navarra - Day 3 Results
Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde