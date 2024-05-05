2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (1)
Results from race one, round two of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, with Glenn Irwin back to winning ways.
The first race of the second round of the British Superbike championship at Oulton Park was an 18 lap feature race, won by Glenn Irwin, who was never troubled once ahead.
The Ducati rider didn’t have an instant impact with Ryan Vickers getting the best start to pass teammate Kyle Ryde.
PBM’s Irwin wasted no time in settling in behind and then, aware he had the pace to hit the front and hold on, soon made his move up, taking the lead at Hizzys on just he third lap.
From there he lead and managed the gap, now back to fellow Ducati man Christian Iddon. Able to reply any time the Oxford Products bike neared, Irwin pulled away on the penultimate lap.
There was a huge scare for the Northern Irish rider on the final lap - out of his seat at Druids.
|British Superbikes Round Two - Oulton Park - Race results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|28m 22.971s
|2
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing (Ducati)
|+1.069s
|3
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)
|+2.069s
|4
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+2.588s
|5
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)
|+5.885s
|6
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+5.978s
|7
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)
|+8.150s
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+10.501s
|9
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+12.726s
|10
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+12.894s
|11
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+24.852s
|12
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing (Honda)
|+26.070s
|13
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|+27.925s
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+31.256s
|15
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+32.115s
|16
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+32.291s
|17
|Lewis Rollo
|GBR
|IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)
|+38.620s
|18
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)
|+41.331s
|19
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Kawasaki)
|+51.642s
|20
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|DAO Racing(Kawasaki)
|+54.174s
|21
|Eemel Lahti
|FIN
|STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)
|+1m 00.641s
|22
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1m 05.221s
|23
|Louis Valleley
|GBR
|NP Racing (Kawasaki)
|+1 lap
|24
|Franco Bourne
|GBR
|Rapid Honda (Honda)
|DNF
|25
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki)
|DNF
|26
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|DNF
|27
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)
|DNF
Irwin kept his composure to take his 20th British Superbike win.
Iddon gave chase but finished second, a final 1.069s behind.
Kyle Ryde earned pole in qualifying, the first track action of the day, the Yamaha man in total control of the Q2 session.
The OMG Grilla rider got a good start, but was still beaten to the lead on the final lap. From there it seemed wise to manage tyres, which saw the #77 drop back into the clutches of the riders behind.
The tyre decision allowed Ryde to get the better of his Yamaha teammate and collect the final podium spot, but it was too big a ask to reel in the Ducati duo ahead.
Championship leader after his stunning Navarra double, Ryan Vickers struggled with grip and slipped back after his electric start. That allowed Tommy Bridewell to continue his forward progress, with a clean move for fourth on lap 14 allowing the #1 to take the position on his Honda.
Vickers next had pressure from Danny Kent, but the former Moto3 champion was having similar grip issue son his McAMS sponsored Yamaha, allowing the #7 to hold on to fifth.
Jason O’Halloran had impressed, qualifying fourth on his Kawasaki for the Simply Motorbikes team, but quickly went the wrong way at lights out. The Australian’s fight back took him to a lonely seventh.
Rory Skinner was next to see the chequered flag for the Cheshire Holdings BMW team, in turn clear of
2023 race one winner Josh Brookes, who placed ninth for FHO Racing.
Leon Haslam recovered enough from his issue filled qualifying to finish inside the top ten for his ROKiT BMW team.
Brookes and Haslam were close on track, before a huge gap back to wait for eleventh paced finisher Charlie Nesbitt, the best of the MasterMac Honda duo in eleventh.
Fraser Rogers made up the most places in the race for TAG Honda to claim twelfth.
The remaining points went to Peter Hickman, a spirited push after his earlier big fall taking him to 13th for FHO Racing, ahead of Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda), who had an early bike issue which saw him drop and recover for 14th and Dean Harrison in 15th for Honda Racing.
Andrew Irwin just missed out in 16th for Honda, with Lewis Rollo the best of the Pathway entries in 17th.
Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:
Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s
Oulton Park in 2023
Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey
Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin
Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam
Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde
Round 9 (Showdown)
Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde
Race 1:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam
Race 2:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde
Race 3:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Storm Stacey was the first rider out of the race, his bike dramatically entering the air fence at Druids.
He was joined out of action by Billy McConnell, Max Cook, who was running eighth at the time of his fall and Franco Bourne, the last rider to exit.
Tom Neave is recovering from his crash filled appearance at Navarra, so has Eemel Lahti keeping his seat warm at Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki.
Alex Olsen’s absence as also announced before the BSB round, he is not replaced as he recovers from a broken wrist.
Championship Standings
Ryan Vickers still leads the way thanks to his two wins in Spain, but his lead is now down to just three points, with a total of 47.
A perfect run of podiums so far sees Kyle Ryde apply the pressure in second, on 44, with Danny Kent not far behind on 40.
Glenn Irwin’s win sees him in fourth overall on 38 points, just nine off the title lead.
Defending champion Tommy Bridewell sits eighth overall, with 21 points collected.