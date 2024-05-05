Jack Miller on Franco Morbidelli bust-up: “I didn’t hit him; I was dumbfounded”

"Franky decided he wanted to make a gap when there was no room. It resulted in us both having an early shower"

Jack Miller, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jack Miller has detailed the feisty argument he had with Franco Morbidelli in the Jerez gravel.

KTM’s Miller was 11th on the 17th lap of last weekend’s Spanish MotoGP when he was sent crashing out as Pramac’s Morbidelli failed to overtake.

TV cameras caught Miller furiously gesticulating to Morbidelli as they got back to their feet.

“I didn't really get a telling off,” Miller was quoted by Motorsport about being summed to see the stewards.

“I got a telling off more for my actions afterward. But I didn't hit him, I didn't punch him or anything like that.

“I was obviously crashed [into] and then Franky told me in the gravel what I did to him [on Saturday].”

Miller’s sprint race on Saturday at Jerez came to a premature end on Lap 1.

He continued about his row with Morbidelli: “I was quite dumbfounded because I said ‘look, I crashed out of the f*****g first lap yesterday so I don't know what I could have done’.

“I don't know if he had me confused with somebody else.

“Anyway, it's not what we wanted.”

Miller admitted that he was studying Pedro Acosta, his KTM stablemate who is being heavily linked with replacing him in the factory team next year, during the Spanish MotoGP.

“Unfortunately that got cut short when Franky decided he wanted to make a gap when there was no room,” Miller said.

“It resulted in us both having an early shower. So not the way we wanted to end the day.”

Because teammate Brad Binder is contracted to KTM long-term, Miller is coming under intense pressure over his 2025 seat.

The popular Australian is contracted only until the end of this season, and the imperious form of Tech3 GASGAS rookie Acosta might force KTM’s hand.

Miller has finished 21st, fifth and 13th before crashing out in Jerez.

He is 14th in the MotoGP standings after four rounds, 37 points behind Binder and 47 behind Acosta.

