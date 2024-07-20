2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)

A metronomic masterclass saw Ryan Vickers lead from pole into the first corner and pull out a sizeable lead to take the win to open the race action at round six of the British Superbike championship at Brands Hatch.

After being given a small gap when the chasing Danny Kent crashed out early, a series of fast laps saw the OMG Grilla Yamaha bike vanish from view for the rest of the field as Vickers dominated the opening race, staying in the 1m25s laps to the penultimate time around the Kent circuit, the only rider to do so despite his lead.

Then, the time back to the group behind was at almost nine seconds, with enough space for the #7 to wave out of the final corner and lead comfortably over the line, still winning by a final 7.334s.

It is just Vickers fifth ever BSB win, but his third of the season after a double at the opening round in Navarra.

British Superbikes Round Six - Brands Hatch - Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 28m 38.129s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.334s 3 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.520s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +8.678s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +9.095s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +10.708s 7 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +11.297s 8 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +14.822s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +14.862s 10 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) +16.352s 11 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +22.133s 12 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +25.901s 13 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +27.373s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +27.451s 15 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +31.617s 16 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +31.878s 17 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) +35.217s 18 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) +35.604s 19 Richard Kerr IRL Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) +47.698s 20 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +48.049s 21 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +1m 08.111s 22 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) +1m 29.308s 23 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) DNF 24 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) DNF 25 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) DNF 26 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 27 Tom Neave GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) DNS

The battle behind formed early as first Glenn Irwin and then Tommy Bridewell tried to catch the Yamaha rider, only to see Vickers extend his lead regardless.

They were joined by Christian Iddon making up places from ninth on the grid quickly, to be in with a shout of a podium. Battling in the group between the trio saw Andrew Irwin pull closer, joining his brother Glenn and teammate Bridewell, on the back of the pack by lap 14 after starting eleventh.

A huge move as Bridewell and Glenn Irwin battled allowed Andy Irwin to take them both at once to sit lead their group briefly before a determined #1 bike came through to claim the place back at one of his favourite passing points on track.

The reigning champion has been up against it, not only carrying illness - there is also an emotional element to the weekend with Bridewell dedicating his performance to his late brother Ollie, on the 17th anniversary of his death.

With a determined Bridewell holding on, Andrew Irwin made it a Honda 2-3 to complete the podium.

Glenn Irwin gave everything when he needed to fight back to try and keep second a few laps earlier, so just missed out on a rostrum visit in fourth, with Iddon the last of the group to the line in fifth for Oxford Products Ducati.

The action continued behind with Kyle Ryde staging a late comeback for sixth, attempting to pass Leon Haslam through Clearways on the penultimate lap, the second OMG Grilla Yamaha rider ran wide allowing Haslam back through, but that left him well placed to move ahead again at turn one and defend the position to the end of the lap.

That left the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider seventh, but clear of the riders behind.

The next pair were lead over the line by Lee Jackson for MasterMac Honda in eighth, just ahead of Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki’s Jason O’Halloran at the chequered flag.

A further two seconds passed before a much improved Danny Buchan arrived at the line to take a top ten finish, rewarding his DAO Racing Kawasaki for all their hard work behind the scenes improving his package.

Josh Brookes started fourth before fading to eleventh, still the best of the FHO Racing riders, but an off the pace performance from the track record holder.

Max Cook placed twelfth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, picking up places from his 20th place start after failing to make it out of Q1 earlier in the day.

Luke Hedger was also heading in the right direction in 13th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki, finishing just ahead of Billy McConnell for Look Forward Racing.

The final point went to Peter Hickman, moving back into play after dropping out of the points in the early laps, the road racing specialist rallied for 15th on the second FHO bike.

It was a close contest between the Pathway bikes, with Alex Olsen taking 17th for Honda just ahead of Lewis Rollo on the Aprilia.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Yamaha, 2017) 1m 24.873s

Brands Hatch in 2023:

Round 6

Qualifying (superpole):

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Ryan Vickers

3: Josh Brookes

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Ryan Vickers

2: Danny Kent

3: Christian Iddon

Race 2:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Christian Iddon

3: Danny Kent

Race 3:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Ryan Vickers

Round 11 (showdown)

Qualifying :

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Leon Haslam

3: Charlie Nesbitt

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Jason O’Halloran

3: Tommy Bridewell

Race 2:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Kyle Ryde

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Richard Kerr is in for the Injured Rory Skinner at Cheshire Mouldings BMW, the Irish rider - a reigning National Superstock champion, placed 19th from 26th on the grid.

Kent was the first to fall at Stirlings, exiting just after Charlie Nesbitt had pulled onto the grass with smoke billowing from the back of his motorbike.

Storm Stacey also retired, entering the pits shortly after. Franco Bourne was the only other faller in the race.

Tom Neave was absent after his highside at Surtees in qualifying.

Championship Standings

The positions in the standings remain the same but there were points changes with the lead now tied again.

Irwin and Bridewell both have 189 points, with Iddon still third on 167 - 22 points behind.

Ryde picked up enough places to remain fourth on 157, with Kent’s DNF leaving him ten points further back on 147 after failing to score.

Only three other riders hold more than 100 points for the season so far - O’Halloran (115) race winner Vickers (110) and Haslam (105).