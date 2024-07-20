Czech World Superbike Superpole Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu continues clean sweep
Results from Superpole of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
|2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:30.064s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.665s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.694s
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.793s
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.825s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.933s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.953s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.018s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.046s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.106s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.165s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+1.281s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.326s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.401s
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.403s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.429s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.469s
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.554s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.049s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.059s
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.154s
|22
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.897s
|23
|Hayden Gillim
|USA
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.692s
Keen to follow Toprak Razgatlioglu who topped all three practice sessions, the likes of Michael Van Der Mark and Scott Redding jumped onto the #54 rider's wheel to start Superpole.
Andrea Iannone also slotted in directly behind Razgatlioglu, but none of them could stay with the championship leader.
A new lap record was set by the BMW rider on just his first flying lap, while Jonathan Rea and Van Der Mark both suffered crashes.
Like in FP3, Iannone led the best of the race as he narrowly got ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega for P2.
Gaining time on his rivals, in sector four, including Razgatlioglu, Bulega pulled himself up to second with less than ten minutes to go.
Pushing on, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant save as he nearly lost the front-end at turn one.
Razgatlioglu quickly put it behind him as he improved by nearly three tenths on his next lap, while Iannone also went faster, moving up to second.
Back out on circuit after his early mistake, Rea could only manage P15, one place ahead of Van Der Mark.