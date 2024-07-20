Czech World Superbike Superpole Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu continues clean sweep

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:30.064s 2 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.665s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.694s 4 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.793s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.825s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.933s 7 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.953s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.018s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.046s 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +1.106s 11 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.165s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +1.281s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.326s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.401s 15 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.403s 16 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.429s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.469s 18 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.554s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.049s 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +2.059s 21 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.154s 22 Leandro Mercado ARG Petronas Mie Honda +2.897s 23 Hayden Gillim USA Petronas Mie Honda +3.692s

Keen to follow Toprak Razgatlioglu who topped all three practice sessions, the likes of Michael Van Der Mark and Scott Redding jumped onto the #54 rider's wheel to start Superpole.

Andrea Iannone also slotted in directly behind Razgatlioglu, but none of them could stay with the championship leader.

A new lap record was set by the BMW rider on just his first flying lap, while Jonathan Rea and Van Der Mark both suffered crashes.

Like in FP3, Iannone led the best of the race as he narrowly got ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega for P2.

Gaining time on his rivals, in sector four, including Razgatlioglu, Bulega pulled himself up to second with less than ten minutes to go.

Pushing on, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant save as he nearly lost the front-end at turn one.

Razgatlioglu quickly put it behind him as he improved by nearly three tenths on his next lap, while Iannone also went faster, moving up to second.

Back out on circuit after his early mistake, Rea could only manage P15, one place ahead of Van Der Mark.