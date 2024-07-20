Czech World Superbike Superpole Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu continues clean sweep

Results from Superpole of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:30.064s
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.665s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.694s
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.793s
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.825s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.933s
7Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.953s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.018s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.046s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.106s
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.165s
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.281s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.326s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.401s
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.403s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.429s
17Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.469s
18Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.554s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.049s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.059s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.154s
22Leandro MercadoARGPetronas Mie Honda+2.897s
23Hayden GillimUSAPetronas Mie Honda+3.692s

Keen to follow Toprak Razgatlioglu who topped all three practice sessions, the likes of Michael Van Der Mark and Scott Redding jumped onto the #54 rider's wheel to start Superpole.

Andrea Iannone also slotted in directly behind Razgatlioglu, but none of them could stay with the championship leader.

A new lap record was set by the BMW rider on just his first flying lap, while Jonathan Rea and Van Der Mark both suffered crashes. 

Like in FP3, Iannone led the best of the race as he narrowly got ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega for P2. 

Gaining time on his rivals, in sector four, including Razgatlioglu, Bulega pulled himself up to second with less than ten minutes to go.

Pushing on, Razgatlioglu made a brilliant save as he nearly lost the front-end at turn one.

Razgatlioglu quickly put it behind him as he improved by nearly three tenths on his next lap, while Iannone also went faster, moving up to second. 

Back out on circuit after his early mistake, Rea could only manage P15, one place ahead of Van Der Mark.

