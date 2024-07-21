2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round six of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, where Ryan Vickers doubled up with a win in the shortened sprint race.

Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Already a sprint, the second British Superbikes race at Brands Hatch was reduced to a five lap dash, won by Ryan Vickers, who pulled away again with just five laps to gain his advantage this time out for OMG Grilla Yamaha.

The original launch from the line saw the safety car out almost immediately after a crash involving Glenn Irwin, Danny Buchan and Danny Kent. The red flag followed on just lap seven of twelve as Luke Hedger and his bike needed time and care to be removed.

As Hedger slipped off, Vickers, who had lost the lead to Bridewell after a small error at Surtees gave him the opportunity to pass, had just pulled off a huge move, from third to first, taking advantage from a double slipstream, from the Honda man and Christian Iddon.

That saw the #7 ahead and back on pole for the restart.

British Superbikes Round Six - Brands Hatch  - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)7m 11.170s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.188s
3Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+1.237s
4Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.566s
5Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.749s
6Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+3.077s
7Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.618s
8Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+5.389s
9Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)+5.742s
10Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+6.032s
11Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+6.140s
12Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+6.583s
13Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+8.035s
14Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+8.867s
15Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+9.336s
16Richard KerrIRLCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)+11.893s
17Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)+11.996s
18Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+12.236s
19Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+12.373s
20Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)+18.376s
21Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+18.427s
22Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNF
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)DNF
24Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)DNF
25Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)DNF
26Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)DNF
27Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)DNS

This time there was no safety car to re-bunch the pack behind him and Vickers lead into turn one. Despite the short distance, the rider from Norfolk was able to hit the 1m25s pace that saw him dominate race one, visibly ahead by the penultimate lap to win by 1.188s.

Tommy Bridewell was second again for Honda Racing UK, pushed all the way by Kyle Ryde.

Ryde looked to have solved the issues holding him back on Saturday, where he needed a trip in Q1 to finish sixth after racing hard, when he topped the tricky damp warm up session in the morning.

Up to fifth in the race before it’s stoppage, from that spot on the grid the second OMG Grilla Yamaha rider was much better placed to fight for the podium places, having moved straight into third. Unable to find a safe slipstream past the #1 bike, Ryde completed a team 1-3 to finish back on the rostrum.

Andrew Irwin had sent his brother wide and into trouble on the first start and was still in the thick of the action at the second lights out. The Honda UK rider this time sat up Christian Iddon, who had been a comfortable third before the red flag.

After a podium in race one, Irwin backed up his performance with fourth, just ahead of Leon Haslam , who made up the most places over the five laps to claim fifth for his ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, from an eighth placed start.

Iddon recovered to finish sixth for Oxford Products Ducati, having dropped as low as eighth on the first lap.

Lee Jackson was a solo seventh for MasterMac Honda, with Josh Brookes staging his own recovery behind for FHO Racing BMW Motorrad.

The Australian passed Franco Bourne on the last lap to claim the place, leaving the Rapid Honda rider a close ninth.

The battle for the final top ten space was close, with Charlie Nesbitt making up for his issues on day one to bounce back and lead the train over the line on the second MasterMac entry.

Jason O’Halloran slipped back into that fight, having previously climbed high enough to begin the restart from fourth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, finishing a disappointing eleventh and just holding off Peter Hickman, who made big gains on the first lap to take twelfth for FHO Racing.

The remaining points went to Max Cook in 13th for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, Storm Stacey in 14th for LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki and the top Pathway bike, the honour going back to Lewis Rollo, who was as high as tenth on his way to a 15th place finish for In Competition/Sencat Aprilia.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap record: Josh Brookes (Yamaha, 2017) 1m 24.873s

Brands Hatch in 2023:

Round 6
Qualifying (superpole): 
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Ryan Vickers
3: Josh Brookes

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Ryan Vickers
2: Danny Kent
3: Christian Iddon

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Christian Iddon
3: Danny Kent

Race 3:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Ryan Vickers

Round 11 (showdown)
Qualifying : 
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Leon Haslam
3: Charlie Nesbitt

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Kyle Ryde
2: Jason O’Halloran
3: Tommy Bridewell

Race 2:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Kyle Ryde

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Richard Kerr continued his weekend sitting in for Rory Skinner at Cheshire Mouldings BMW, this time taking 16th after lining up 24th on the grid and 18th on the restart.

Before the red flag three riders exited on the first lap. Glenn Irwin was sat up by his brother, moving him into the path of Danny Buchan and Danny Kent, with Buchan losing the front, collecting Kent, and Irwin heading into the aftermath.

They were assessed at Paddock Hill bend, with the safety car out as the Ducati rider was holding his shoulder and loaded onto a stretcher, to be transferred into an ambulance for further checks.

The red flag came out for Hedger’s fall at Hawthorn Hill, the bike split in two after he ran off into the gravel.

Post-race both Kent and Buchan were immediately declared fit to continue, with Hedger unfit, diagnosed with a soft tissue injury at both his neck and forearm.

Irwin has no fractures but is reporting muscle spasms in his neck, so will continue his physio and be reviewed before race three.

The warm-up lap on the return to track saw Billy McConnell pull off track with a reported oil leak.

All the riders made it around the five lap dash with no further incidents.

Tom Neave was officially withdrawn by his Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki team, following his huge QP fall near Surtees, which had already seen him sit out race one.

Championship Standings

Starting the race tied for points, it is now advantage Bridewell with a sixteen point gap from his second place finish over Irwin. Bridewell is also the first rider to pass the 200 point mark, moving onto a total of 205.

Irwin is second on 189, with Iddon remaining third overall on 177. A much improved third in the race sees Ryde close in, just six points further back.

Although he recorded another DNF in race two, Kent remains fifth on 147 points.

