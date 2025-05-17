2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park- Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for the second round at Donington Park saw an interrupted session, but with record pace as Bradley Ray once again lead the way with a new record lap.

The Raceways Yamaha rider was not the first rider to smash the old lap record, with Kyle Ryde the first under. Having the dropped to fourth, a purple first sector indicated what was coming as ray went top and stayed top with a new best of Donington Park in the BSB class, a 1m 26.907s lap.

Ray went back out after a second red flag but the track time was to test race setup, as his time remained unchallenged all the way to the chequered flag.

Fellow Yamaha rider Ryde opted not to return to track, happy with his OMG Nitrous Competitions bike and with second and a new personal best exceeding his expectations, the reigning champion satisfied with a close lap - just 0.028s slower.

Glenn Irwin arrived with the top Friday time and backed that up with a front row start, his own best another sub 1 27 lap for third, the Hagar PBM Ducati rider himself just 0.081s slower in a close session, where he last his best run after running through the Foggy Esses.

Another Ducati rider, Leon Haslam, was also under the old lap record in fourth for the Moto Rapido team. Haslam is one of three riders tied for the championship lead after the opening round, along with Irwin and Ray.

Tommy Bridewell had a tough Oulton meeting, and his Donington visit did not start any easier. Outside the Q2 places on Friday after only registering the 13th best time - just missing out by one spot, FP3 saw Bridewell still searching for something on his Honda, down in 24th. A last minute run saw him head to Q2 as the top Q1 rider, setting his ten best lap of Donington.

The former champion was then caught out by the red flags after leaving the pits late , leaving him with no time set with the clock heading rapidly to zero. With time for one last chance to register a time, Bridewell gave it everything, moving up to fifth.

At the same time Max Cook moved up fro eleventh to sixth to be the top Kawasaki on the grid for AJN Steelstock.

Andrew Irwin was seventh quickest on the second Honda Uk Racing entry, just ahead of Rory Skinner, who after being in the top three on Friday could not quite emulate that form in qualifying. Leaving the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider eighth.

Josh Brookes was the best of the DAO Racing riders in ninth, with Danny Kent opting to remain in the pits following the second red flag, dropping to tenth for McAMS Yamaha but an improvement after two big crashes on Friday, leading to a Q1 appearance.

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 26.907s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.028s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.081s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.221s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.354s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.505s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.509s 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.519s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.533s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +0.732s 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.764s 12 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.794s 13 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +0.945s 14 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1.556s 15 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.655s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 28.200s 17 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) 1m 28.286s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 28.371s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 26.374s 20 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 28.638s 21 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 28.911s 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) 1m 28.284s 23 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 29.364s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 29.642s 25 Tom Sykes GBR SENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia) 1m 46.053s 26 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) No Time

Scott Swann made the most of his first time going directly to Q2. The rookie, in just his second BSB round placed 13th on a highly competitive session.

There were two red flags in Q2, the first to clear gravel all over turn ten, around the Foggy Esses, then for a late fall for Lee Jackson (15th), who walked away from his heavy Coppice crash.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 26.907s

Race lap record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2024) 1m 27.345s

Superpole lap record Jason O’Halloran (Yamaha,2023) 1m 27.196s

Donington Park in 2024:

Race 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Race 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)

Q1: Bridewell leaves it late to top session, knocks McPhee out

With Q1 stacked with riders capable of automatic Q2 progression not everyone was going to progress.

Bridewell was down in fourth and sat in the pits, trying to save tyres for the second session, when he needed to head back out on track to make the session with just two minutes to go.

The lap found by the #46 was a second quicker than he went on Friday.

Peter Hickman (14th) had gone top just moments earlier so moved on with the second best time, with Kent seeing his time which topped the session for most of the time hold on for third as he sat out the final minutes in the pits.

That same tactic saw John McPhee just miss out as his time was knocked back by Bridewell’s . McPhee had very differing rookie circumstances to Swann, registering only 2 laps on Friday, with a early fall on the opening session leading to extensive work on his MasterMac Honda.

Storm Stacey, strong at the opening round at Oulton Park was one place further back, fifth in the session for 17th on the grid.

Tom Sykes made a BSB return, in for the injured Lewis Rollo at Sencat In Competition by Swann Racing Aprilia. Sykes was previously a race winner on his last visit to the track back in 2022, taking victory in both race two and the sprint.

Behind the curve with the rest of the paddock having testing and the first round completed compared to Sykes’ 22 months away from riding a bike, there was no FP3 appearance as his mechanics worked frantically on the bike. The 2013 World Superbikes champion remained calm and returned for qualifying, the red flag allowing the extra time needed to finish work on the Aprilia, but there were still gremlins - finishing 13th for 25th on the grid and well off the pace.

The session began with some pouring from the back of Jamie Davis’ Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda, unaware of what was going on behind him the rookie kept riding until changing direction, where the oil on his tyre caused him to be violently thrown from his bike at Starkeys Bridge, causing a red flag.

Davis eventually walked away after immediate attention track side, with the track checked and cleaned during the red flag period.