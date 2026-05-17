2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round two of the 2026 BSB Championship at Donington Park, where Kyle Ryde pulled away for victory.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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The first of two races on Sunday, the sprint race at Donington Park went to Kyle Ryde, after a well timed overtake when Scott Redding ran wide at Donington Park.

Starting from pole, Redding got the holeshot and lead into turn one, with the same frontrunners in behind as race one - Ryde and Max Cook.

Redding was out front until lap six where the PBM Ducati rider ran wide at Goddard's, allowing championship leader Ryde, who started second, a window to pass.

From there, the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider set about putting his stamp on the race, the local rider pulling out a 1.870s gap at the chequered flag for his fourth win over the opening five races, managing a track limits warning over the closing stages.

That left Redding to pick up second, his 20th BSB podium.

Third on the grid, Max Cook couldn’t hold onto the duo ahead this time. The AJN Steelstock bimota rider was a comfortable third, his second podium finish in two races, for just his fourth career rostrum visit.

Bradley Ray was fourth, a lonely ride for the Yamaha rider who was not near enough for a podium shout for McAMS, but clear of the battle for fifth.

Leon Haslam once again came out on top at the front of the chasing pack for Moto Rapido Ducati in fifth. A last corner overtake took Rory Skinner to sixth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, lunging under a much improved Christian Iddon for Sencat Yamaha.

Iddon was not safe on the last lap, as the group had been reeled in by Glenn Irwin who was right on their tail in eighth at the race conclusion on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

Storm Stacey also pulled off a late move to claim ninth for Bathams AJN Ducati, passing Danny Kent, who completed the sprint top ten for Cheshire Mouldings.

Lee Jackson was a distant 11th for DAO Racing, completing his own late pass on Honda UK rider Ryan Vickers to take the position.

Joe Talbot was once again the top rookie on the second bimota bike in 13th, clear of Charlie Nesbitt in 14h for TAG Honda, and MET fonaCAB rider Andrew Irwin who collected the final point in 15th.


Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Old Lap record : Glenn Irwin 1m 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)
New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.317s (Ducati, Race2, 2026)
Old Pole lap record : Scott Redding 1m 26.781s (Q2, Ducati, 2025)
New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.123s (Ducati, 2026, Q2)


2025

Round 2

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Josh Brookes)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Glenn Irwin)
Race 3: 1. Bradely Ray (2.Glenn Irwin, 3. Rory Skinner)

Round 8 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race1: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 2: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Scott Redding, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Bradley Ray, 3. Scott Redding)
Race 4: 1. Kyle Ryde (2. Rory Skinner, 3. Scott Redding)

Fraser Rogers was the only rider to crash out, early in the race, on lap two.

There were several retirements, with Peter Hickman, Richard Kerr, Josh Brookes and Luke Hedger all heading back down pit lane.

Championship standings

A win sees reigning champion Ryde extend his lead from eight to 15 points, with a total of 86. Haslam remains second overall, on 71, with Redding closing in thanks to another podium finish, in third on 69.

Ray is not far behind in fourth on 63, with Cook completing the current top five in the title hunt on 59.

Talbot, the only rookie to have scored a point, moved his total to 22 with another points finish.
 

Full BSB Race two results can be found below

 

2026 British Superbikes Round  2 - Donington  Park -  Sprint Race Results (2)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)17m 28.631s
2Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.870s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+3.784s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+5.389s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+10.168s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+10.904s
7Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+11.195s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+11.506s
9Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+14.899s
10Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+15.183s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+17.339s
12Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+17.563s
13Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+18.995s
14Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+19.262s
15Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+23.713s
16Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+26.203s
17Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+28.826s
18Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+30.775s
19Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+33.225s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
21Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)DNF
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
23Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNF
24Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNF

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