Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Ricky Collard goes into British Touring Car Championship qualifying as the driver to beat after setting the fastest time in second practice ahead of BMW's Jake Hill at Knockhill.

In what proved to be an ultra-close second practice, just 0.094s covered the top-four runners, with Collard beating West Surrey Racing's Hill by just 0.010s.

Collard and Hill took it turns at the top of the timesheets, while Adam Morgan set the third quickest time ahead of title contender Josh Cook in fourth position.

With the second 40-minute practice taking place in fully dry conditions, the pecking order resembled more of a familiar pattern than the truncated first session.

Team BMW's Colin Turkington enjoyed a far stronger second session after setting the fifth quickest time ahead of his team mate Stephen Jelley in sixth. The BMW duo set a near identical fastest-lap, with just 0.003s separating the pair.

Team Dynamics Honda's Dan Rowbottom produced a lap good enough for seventh fastest ahead of George Gamble in eighth. Eighth position for Gamble meant all five BMW 330e M Sport machines made the top-ten order.

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Cammish and home hero Rory Butcher completed the remainder of the top-ten in ninth and tenth.