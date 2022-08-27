Team Dynamics Honda's Gordon Shedden will go into British Touring Car Championship qualifying for Sunday's opening race as the driver to beat after topping second practice ahead of Josh Cook at Thruxton.

The three-time champion posted his best lap late in the session to move ahead of the benchmark which was set by BTC Racing's Josh Cook at the time.

Shedden was the only driver to dip under the 1'16m barrier after setting a 1'15.896s, marginally slower than Tom Ingram's quickest lap set during the morning running.

Thruxton ace Cook retained his position with the second fastest time, while Jake Hill was once again the top BMW runner with the third fastest time in FP2.

Daniel Rowbottom confirmed the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type-Rs pace by setting the fourth fastest time ahead of championship leader Colin Turkington in fifth.

EXCELR8 Motorsport's Tom Chilton ended FP2 as the fastest Hyundai runner in sixth position, ahead of another impressive practice performance from Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall's Ash Hand in seventh.

Following an engine change between practice sessions, two-time champion Jason Plato enjoyed a far better run of it during FP2 to set the eighth fastest time aboard his BTC Racing Honda.

Plato was followed by defending champion Ash Sutton and BMW driver George Gamble in ninth and tenth.