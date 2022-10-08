With just 27-points covering the top-four title contenders, currently led by defending champion Ash Sutton with a slender five-point margin, the final weekend of this season's title race should prove to be one of the closest championship climaxes on record.

Ingram, currently sitting third in the standings, just seven-points adrift of Sutton, looked on course to begin his weekend in perfect fashion after the EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai driver led the timesheets with just seconds of the opening session to go.

However, a last-gasp effort from Cammish saw the Ford Focus driver beat Ingram's time by just 0.019s around the Grand Prix layout.

Cammish, no doubt, will have an important role to play during this weekend's title fight as the rear-gunner of his NAPA Racing UK team mate Sutton, who is vying to draw level with Colin Turkington and Andy Rouse on four BTCC drivers' titles.

Fresh off the back of his first win of the season last time out at Silverstone, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Rory Butcher set the third fastest time ahead of Sutton in fourth.

Three-time champion Gordon Shedden was fifth fastest ahead of Ricky Collard and Team BMW's Turkington.

Out of the four title challengers, Turkington has the most ground to make up 27-points adrift of Sutton following a disastrous Silverstone meeting.

George Gamble led his Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport team mate Adam Morgan in eighth and ninth, while Jake Hill, who is currently Sutton's nearest title rival, ended the opening session in tenth.