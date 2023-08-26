In a cruel twist of fortune, Cammish saw his weekend come to an abrupt halt after careering off the circuit during FP1 having only set the quickest time of the session just seconds earlier.

Despite ending the running in the tyre barriers, Cammish still emerged from the session fastest of all to the sum of over 0.4s ahead of Tom Chilton in second.

The NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST went off at McLeans corner and plunged into the tyre barriers rear first. The subsequent damage to the car has been deemed irreparable, which has forced the Motorbase Performance squad to withdraw Cammish's car for the remainder of the event.