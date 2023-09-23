After topping the timesheets in FP1, BMW's Jake Hill looked on course to repeat the same feat during FP2 until the two Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras knocked Hill from his perch during the final minutes of the session.

Taylor-Smith was the first of the Astras to bolt to the top of the timesheets before Watson went quickest of all after producing a 57.633s lap as the chequered flag fell.

Defending champion Tom Ingram knocked Hill's Laser Tools Racing BMW a position further down the pecking order after the Hyundai set his quickest lap of the weekend so far with a 57.765s effort.

Despite slipping down to an eventual fourth, Hill's best lap set during FP1 (57.622s) still remains the quickest lap of the weekend thus far.

EXCELR8 Hyundai's Ronan Pearson made a late charge to finish fifth in the FP2 timesheets ahead of four-time BTCC champion Colin Turkington in sixth.

Throughout each of his runs, Turkington produced a sequence of ultra-consistent laps, but always remained marginally off the ultimate pace.

Mikey Doble ensured all three Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras made the top-ten order in seventh, while Dan Cammish, Rory Butcher and Adam Morgan completed the remainder of the top-ten in eighth, ninth and tenth.

Elsewhere, runaway points leader Ash Sutton could only manage the 21st fastest time with a 58.269s lap.