BTCC - Oulton Park: Hill secures the double at Oulton Park with race two victory

As predicted, Hill made a good launch from pole position and retained his lead ahead of NAPA Racing UK's Sutton as the pack headed into turn one.

However, in a near carbon-copy of race one, Hill had to call upon his defensive capabilities to keep Sutton's Ford Focus at bay during the early stages of the race, while reigning champion Tom Ingram also found himself latched on the rear of second placed Sutton.

Hill's defence proved bullet-proof, which allowed the BMW driver to escape into the distance with Sutton having to switch his attention to holding off Hyundai's Ingram for second position.

With nothing to choose between the Ford and Hyundai, Sutton's route to second was aided by the charging Colin Turkington, who joined the battle for the podium during the closing stages of the race.

Turkington was, arguably, once again the driver of the race after the four-time champion continued his charge back up the order with a sequence of sublime moves, which elevated him from eighth fourth.

Once Turkington dispatched Dan Cammish and Ricky Collard, the BMW 330e M Sport runner was comfortably the fastest driver on the circuit.

Turkington quickly latched onto the rear of Ingram's Hyundai, but made slight contact with the reigning champion on the penultimate lap of the race.

Turkington attempted to perform his trademark undercut on the exit of Lodge corner, but Ingram cleverly positioned his Hyundai and rolled off the throttle mid-corner, which thwarted the BMW's attack.

That left Turkington forced to nurse his BMW around the final-lap with the front-left of his bonnet damaged and exposed to the air. Turkington had enough margin ahead of the fifth placed Honda of Josh Cook to hold onto fourth.

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Cammish was sixth ahead of Team BMW's Adam Morgan in seventh.

Dan Lloyd finished in eighth ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing UK duo Ricky Collard and Rory Butcher in ninth and tenth