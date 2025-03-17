BMW scales down DTM programme to two cars in 2025

Wittmann and Rast will represent BWM in the DTM this year

BMW's 2024 DTM line-up
© BMW

BMW has announced that it will run two factory-supported cars in the DTM in 2025, down from three entries last year.

Both Rene Rast and Marco Wittmann will return to the German championship this year to pilot the new BMW M4 GT3 EVO entered by Schubert Motorsport.

No mention was made of 2022 champion Sheldon van der Linde, who has been actively competing in the DTM since its Class One days in 2019 and was part of a three-car Schubert BMW crew last year.

It follows van der Linde getting an expanded LMDh programme with BMW in 2025, with the South African now added to the marque’s full-season IMSA SportsCar Championship line-up in addition to his existing duties in the World Endurance Championship.

He is also taking part in select GT3 races with the BMW M4 this year, and scored his first win at the Bathurst 12 Hour in February with brother Kelvin van der Linde and Augusto Farfus.

Van der Linde remains the last driver to win a drivers’ title for BMW, having won the 2022 championship on the debut of the original version of the M4.

Bjorn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport, said: “In the 2025 DTM season, we are once again strongly positioned with the reigning team champions from Schubert Motorsport and the two DTM stars René Rast and Marco Wittmann.

“Additionally, the EVO version of our BMW M4 GT3 has already proved its ability to win in its first races. We have created all the conditions necessary to compete for titles in both the drivers' and team standings in the upcoming season. That is our clear goal.

“We are also very well represented in the ADAC GT Masters and ADAC GT4 Germany with the BMW M4 GT3 EVO and the BMW M4 GT4 EVO. We are excited about this strong presence of BMW M Motorsport at the DTM race weekends and aim to compete for victories and titles in all racing series and with all cars.”

Both Wittmann and Rast are multiple DTM champions.

Wittmann has always been a key member of BMW’s DTM programme and won titles in 2014 and ‘16 with the thoroughbred M4 DTM racer.

Rast, meanwhile, won three titles between 2017 and ‘20 with his previous employer Audi and is one of the most successful drivers in the series’ history.

Rast was BMW’s highest-placed driver in the 2024 standings, finishing fourth after scoring a win at the Red Bull Ring, while Schubert won the teams’ title.

Torsten Schubert, Team Principal of Schubert Motorsport, said “We are entering the new DTM season with great ambitions.

“Our clear goal is to fight for the title until the end – both in the drivers' and team standings. After 2022, we want to bring the drivers' title back to Oschersleben and at the same time successfully defend the team title from last year.

“We have already gained initial experience with the new BMW M4 GT3 EVO, but there are still some unknowns, especially concerning the new tyres. Even though we are starting with two cars this season, we are convinced that we are strongly positioned, and it is even more important for us to be at the front in every race and secure crucial points for the team standings. In parallel, we are pleased to be represented again in the ADAC GT Masters.

“The series is an important part of our history, and it's great to be involved again.”

