DTM Lausitzring: Sunday race results

Check out the full race results from the fourth race of the 2025 DTM season at the Lausitzring.

Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Ferrari
Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Ferrari
© DTM Media

Emil Frey Ferrari driver Jack Aitken repassed Rene Rast with two laps to go to take victory in Sunday’s DTM race at the Lausitzring.

Schubert BMW’s Rast made a brilliant getaway from the fourth row of the grid to climb to third place at the start of lap 2, just behind polesitter Aitken and teammate Marco Wittmann.

About 10 minutes into the race, Wittmann locked up heavily and went straight through at Turn 1, promoting Rast into second place, directly behind the Emil Frey Ferrari of Aitken.

After the first round of pitstops, Rast rapidly closed in on Aitken and barged past him into Turn 1, just before the safety car was deployed to assist with the recovery of debris on track.

Rast went on to pull out a lead of over a second after the restart, but came under serious pressure from both Aitken and Winward Mercedes driver Jules Gounon in the closing stages of the race.

On the penultimate lap, Aitken sent his Ferrari up the inside of Rast to seize the lead and take an emphatic victory.

Rast and Gounon crossed the finish line side-by-side, with the former holding on to second by just 0.045s.

Lamborghini enjoyed a better day at the Lausitzring following an overnight Balance of Performance boost, with Jordan Pepper finishing fourth for Grasser and reigning championship Mirko Bortolotti taking sixth for Abt.

The top five was rounded off by Gounon’s teammate Maro Engel, who faded after running as high as third early in the race.

Saturday winner and Landgraf Mercedes driver Lucas Auer took the chequered flag in ninth.

PosNoDriverCarGap
114Jack AitkenFerrari 
233René RastBMW1.680
348Jules GounonMercedes1.725
463Jordan PepperLamborghini3.638
524Maro EngelMercedes7.308
61Mirko BortolottiLamborghini9.834
769T. VermeulenFerrari11.487
811Marco WittmannBMW12.904
922Lucas AuerMercedes13.591
1016Timo GlockMcLaren16.152
1192Morris SchuringPorsche16.610
1229Ricardo FellerAudi16.655
1325Ben DörrMcLaren20.442
142Nicki ThiimLamborghini20.678
1590Ayhancan GuvenPorsche23.959
1684Tom KalenderMercedes26.483
177Gilles MagnusAston Martin33.018
1836Arjun MainiFord37.553
1971Maximilian PaulLamborghini1'14.238
DNF8Nicolas BaertAston Martin 
DNF64Fabio SchererFord 
DNF19Luca EngstlerLamborghini 
DNF91Thomas PreiningPorsche 
DNF10Ben GreenFerrari 
 

