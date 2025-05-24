DTM Lausitzring: Saturday race results

Check out the full race results for the third race of the 2025 DTM season at the Lausitzring.

Landgraf Mercedes driver Lucas Auer converted pole position into a fine victory in Saturday’s DTM race at the Lausitzring.

Having returned to the winners’ circle for the first time since 2021 at the Oschersleben last month, Auer scored yet another victory in the first race of the Lausitzring double header to extend his lead in the drivers’ championship.

The Austrian driver pulled away cleanly from pole position at the start of the race, as Winward’s Maro Engel dispatched Land Motorsport Audi’s Ricardo Feller to establish a 1-2 for Mercedes at the front of the field.

The order at the front remained the same until the pitstop cycle, when Engel took advantage of an overcut to leapfrog the #22 Mercedes-AMG of Auer.

However, with his tyres up to temperature already, Auer was able to hunt down Engel and pass him at Turn 1 at the start of the following lap and seize the lead again.

From there on, the 30-year-old was never really threatened for victory, taking the chequered flag by 1.3s.

Schubert BMW’s Rene Rast completed the podium in third place after passing the Audi of Feller at the start of the race and then delaying his mandatory tyre change until the end of the pitstop window.

Fourth place went to Winward Mercedes driver Jules Gounon after an intense battle with Schubert BMW rival Marco Wittmann that continued until the final lap of the race.

2023 DTM champion Thomas Preining followed Gounon and Wittmann in sixth place in the best of the Manthey Porsches, with Jack Aitken not too far behind in the lead Emil Frey Ferrari.

Morris Schuring and Luca Engstler retired from the race due to an incident on lap 1, which brought out the safety car.

DTM Lausitzring - Saturday race results:

 PosNoDriverCarGap
122Lucas AuerMercedes 
224Maro EngelMercedes1.344
333René RastBMW5.083
448Jules GounonMercedes6.778
511Marco WittmannBMW7.347
691Thomas PreiningPorsche7.829
714Jack AitkenFerrari8.901
890Ayhancan GuvenPorsche12.044
925Ben DörrMcLaren12.711
1010Ben GreenFerrari21.229
1163Jordan PepperLamborghini22.143
1236Arjun MainiFord27.851
131Mirko BortolottiLamborghini32.294
142Nicki ThiimLamborghini33.023
1569Thierry VermeulenFerrari34.716
1684Tom KalenderMercedes40.638
1716Timo GlockMcLaren42.031
187Gilles MagnusAston Martin46.798
198Nicolas BaertAston Martin1'01.179
 29Ricardo FellerAudiRetirement
 71Maximilian PaulLamborghiniRetirement
 64Fabio SchererFordRetirement
 92Morris SchuringPorscheRetirement
 19Luca EngstlerLamborghiniRetirement

