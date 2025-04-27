DTM Oschersleben: Sunday race results

Manthey Porsche driver Ayhancan Guven scored an impressive victory from fourth on the grid in Sunday's DTM race at the Oschersleben.

Guven delayed his first mandatory pitstop until the end of the pit window and took full advantage of the overcut to grab the lead shortly after the midpoint of the race.

Guven found an unlikely ally in Schubert BMW's Rene Rast, who pitted at the same time as him and spent the next stage of the race fending off polesitter Jules Gounon.

As Rast and Winward Mercedes driver Gounon battled for second position, Guven could steadily extend his advantage up front, eventually winning the race by 2.6s

Gounon took second place, while Rast dropped to fifth in the second round of pitstops; the DTM has mandated two mandatory pitstops in Sunday races this year.

Thomas Preining claimed third place to make it a double podium for Manthey EMA, while Jordan Pepper brought his GRT Lamborghini home in fifth place ahead of Rast.

Saturday winner Lucas Auer was classified 10th in the Landgraf Mercedes.

DTM Oschersleben - Race results: