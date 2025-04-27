DTM Oschersleben: Sunday race results

Check out the full results for the second race of the Oschersleben weekend.

© DTM Media

Manthey Porsche driver Ayhancan Guven scored an impressive victory from fourth on the grid in Sunday's DTM race at the Oschersleben.

Guven delayed his first mandatory pitstop until the end of the pit window and took full advantage of the overcut to grab the lead shortly after the midpoint of the race.

Guven found an unlikely ally in Schubert BMW's Rene Rast, who pitted at the same time as him and spent the next stage of the race fending off polesitter Jules Gounon.

As Rast and Winward Mercedes driver Gounon battled for second position, Guven could steadily extend his advantage up front, eventually winning the race by 2.6s

Gounon took second place, while Rast dropped to fifth in the second round of pitstops; the DTM has mandated two mandatory pitstops in Sunday races this year.

Thomas Preining claimed third place to make it a double podium for Manthey EMA, while Jordan Pepper brought his GRT Lamborghini home in fifth place ahead of Rast.

Saturday winner Lucas Auer was classified 10th in the Landgraf Mercedes.

DTM Oschersleben - Race results:

PosNo.DriverCarGap
190Ayhancan GuvenPorsche 
248Jules GounonMercedes2.695
391Thomas PreiningPorsche3.370
463Jordan PepperLamborghini4.314
533Rene RastBMW5.526
611Marco WittmannBMW8.899
719Luca EngstlerLamborghini9.300
825Ben DorrMcLaren10.197
91Mirko BortolottiLamborghini10.711
1022Lucas AuerMercedes11.802
1129Ricardo FellerAudi12.385
1224Maro EngelMercedes14.308
1369Thierry VermeulenFerrari14.900
1414Jack AitkenFerrari15.255
1510Ben GreenFerrari15.933
1636Arjun MainiFord27.371
1792Morris SchuringPorsche27.901
1864Fabio SchererFord36.812
1971Maximilian PaulLamborghini37.103
2084Tom KalenderMercedes37.264
217Gilles MagnusAston Martin53.351
Ret16Timo GlockMcLaren-
Ret2Nicki ThiimLamborghini-
Ret8Nicolas BaertAston Martin-

