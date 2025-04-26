DTM Oschersleben: Full Saturday race results

Check out the full results for the DTM's season opener at Oschersleben.

Lucas Auer, Landgraf Mercedes
Lucas Auer, Landgraf Mercedes
© DTM Media

Factory Mercedes driver Lucas Auer held off Jordan Peper to win the opening race of the 2025 DTM season at Oschersleben on Saturday.

Having switched from Winward to the returning Landgraf team after a reshuffle in Mercedes' DTM line-up, Auer put in a faultless performance to resist a late challenge from GRT Lamborghini rival Pepper by just 0.6s.

It marked the Austrian driver's first victory in the DTM since the penultimate race of the 2022 season at Hockenheim.

Winward driver Maro Engel completed the podium in third, a futher three seconds back from the leaders.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast was the only driver to retire from the race, the Schubert BMW driver pulling into the pits with less than 20 minutes to go due engine troubles.

Emil Frey's Ben Green had oriiginally qualified on pole position on his debut, but was sent to the back of the grid after his Ferrari was found to be underweight by 6.5kg.

PosDriverCar Gap
122Lucas AuerMercedes 
263Jordan PepperLamborghini0.641
324Maro EngelMercedes3.885
491Thomas PreiningPorsche7.905
548Jules GounonMercedes8.325
614Jack AitkenFerrari14.560
790Ayhancan GuvenPorsche22.005
811Marco WittmannBMW25.819
91Mirko BortolottiLamborghini30.516
1019Luca EngstlerLamborghini31.267
1125Ben DorrMcLaren32.422
1271Maximilian PaulLamborghini32.699
1369Thierry VermeulenFerrari33.758
142Nicki ThiimLamborghini39.489
1536Arjun MainiFord40.664
1692Morris SchuringPorsche40.991
1784Tom KalenderMercedes41.416
1810Ben GreenFerrari47.199
1964Fabio SchererFord55.234
2016Timo GlockMcLaren1'05.811
217Gilles MagnusAston Martin1'08.405
2229Ricardo FellerAudi1 lap /19.594
238Nicolas BaertAston Martin1 lap /25.652
-33René RastBMWDNF

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
18m ago
Maverick Vinales: "This is the way of progress"
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Spanish MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
48m ago
Charles Leclerc notes big Ferrari change due to Lewis Hamilton
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains why he “hates” MotoGP Sprint races
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo on Jerez MotoGP sprint: ‘It was all or nothing… unfortunately nothing’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez started Jerez MotoGP sprint “blind” after crash-strewn Friday
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris told what “the problem” is, as reverse-psychology is spotted
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
3h ago
Jerez Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates sprint as Fabio Quartararo crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez, Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz gives his views on Madrid F1 track layout
Carlos Sainz at the Madring