DTM Oschersleben: Full Saturday race results

Factory Mercedes driver Lucas Auer held off Jordan Peper to win the opening race of the 2025 DTM season at Oschersleben on Saturday.

Having switched from Winward to the returning Landgraf team after a reshuffle in Mercedes' DTM line-up, Auer put in a faultless performance to resist a late challenge from GRT Lamborghini rival Pepper by just 0.6s.

It marked the Austrian driver's first victory in the DTM since the penultimate race of the 2022 season at Hockenheim.

Winward driver Maro Engel completed the podium in third, a futher three seconds back from the leaders.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast was the only driver to retire from the race, the Schubert BMW driver pulling into the pits with less than 20 minutes to go due engine troubles.

Emil Frey's Ben Green had oriiginally qualified on pole position on his debut, but was sent to the back of the grid after his Ferrari was found to be underweight by 6.5kg.