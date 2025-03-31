Ford team HRT reveals driver line-up for 2025 DTM season

Haupt Racing Team (HRT) has announced that Arjun Maini and Fabio Scherer will drive its factory-supported Ford Mustang GT3 cars in the DTM this year.

Maini has been racing with HRT since 2022 and will stay at the squad this season following its transition from a Mercedes customer to a Ford-backed team.

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Scherer is new to HRT, but raced WRT’s customer Audi RS5 in the DTM's final season under Class One regulations in 2020.

Both Maini and Scherer are part of Ford’s roster, with Maini becoming a full-factory driver at the start of 2025 and Scherer earning a junior driver status after largely competing in prototype machinery in recent years.

Indian racer Maini has four podiums to his name in the DTM, including three in the 2024 season with HRT, while Swiss-born Scherer secured a best finish of fifth in his sole campaign in the series.

Together, they have accumulated 82 starts in the DTM.

Ulrich Fritz, Chief Executive Officer of Haupt Racing Team, said: "First of all, we are obviously very proud that Ford Performance has entrusted us with the responsibility for their DTM comeback. We have proven several times in the past that we can be successful in this series.

“However, we will certainly need some patience with the new car. The focus is on the further development of the Ford Mustang GT3. But with regard to our two fast drivers and the experienced crew, I am confident that we can achieve good results over the course of the season."

In October, Ford announced it had inked a new partnership with long-time Mercedes customer HRT to bring its new Mustang GT3 racer to Europe.

The team will race under the Ford Performance HRT banner in the DTM, while also contesting other European championships including the NLS, GT Masters and GT World Challenge Europe.

Ford debuted the Mustang GT3, which it co-developed with Multimatic, in 2024 and is gradually expanding its rollout in different parts of the world.

A Ford Mustang was last seen in the DTM in 1994, although the American manufacturer last enjoyed factory presence in the series in 1989 with the Sierra Cosworth RS500.

"Our return to DTM underscores our commitment to challenging Mustang GT3 against the top competition at the most demanding circuits around the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance. “HRT has been a tremendous partner and we are strengthening that relationship as we grow into DTM.”