Throughout 2022, each driver is awarded a rating out of 10 for their performance across a grand prix weekend. We’ve taken the ratings and created an average based on the season so far. The order and rating are based on a numerical average throughout the season, rather than a pre-decided order after the opening 11 races of the season.

Latifi appears to have regressed compared to the end of 2021, with his F1 career likely coming to a close after Abu Dhabi in November. His standout weekend was at Silverstone, making Q3 despite not running Williams’ new upgrade package. Still, he’s clearly been the worst performer on the grid in 2022.

19) Mick Schumacher - 5.54

Schumacher has shown signs of progress but frequent crashes and a general lack of performance has tanked his overall rating. In the opening eight races, Schumacher averaged a 4.65 rating, compared to 7.00 in the last five.

It’s no surprise to see Ricciardo towards the bottom of our ratings during the summer break. The Australian has once again struggled to adapt to McLaren’s 2022 challenger leading him to be out-performed convincingly by Norris. Ricciardo hasn’t received a rating higher than seven during the first 13 races.

Next up is Stroll. The Canadian has scored points just four times this season, finishing 10th on each occasion. While Aston Martin’s lack of competitiveness is a big part of that, Stroll has been dominated by retiring teammate Vettel. His best rating of the year came at the Hungarian GP - an 8/10.

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6.17

F1’s only rookie driver is 16th on our list. While Zhou has been unlucky with several retirements, he’s generally lacked overall pace, particularly in the dry, only out-qualifying teammate Bottas once when it hasn’t been wet. He received 9/10s for his performances in Baku and Canada.

15) Yuki Tsunoda - 6.17

Tsunoda struggled in his rookie year but his second season has been respectable. His best race came at Imola, earning a 9/10 for finishing seventh. He’s much closer to teammate Gasly without being too spectacular.

After being one of 2021’s star performers, Gasly has been a big disappointment this year. Granted, AlphaTauri aren’t as competitive as they were last season but Gasly hasn’t dismantled teammate Yuki Tsunoda while making a number of errors along the way. Gasly’s best rating came in Baku, earning a 10 score.

Without Vettel’s 1/10 score in Australia, the retiring four-time champion would be eighth ahead of Sainz. That is a true reflection of Vettel’s performances this year. It’s a shame to lose Vettel at the end of the year given the speed and talent he has shown during 2022.

12) Alex Albon - 7.00

Like Magnussen, Albon’s return to F1 has been successful. The Thai driver has destroyed Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi and has even scored points twice. Albon got a 10/10 for his spectacular performance in Australia, running most of the race on the same hard tyre.

The Dane has enjoyed a strong return to F1 after a year out. Magnussen was drafted in as a last-minute replacement for Nikita Mazepin. Magnussen earned a 10 rating for his drive to fifth at the season-opening Bahrain GP.

Ocon rounds out our top 10 after 13 races in 2022. The Frenchman has been very consistent but often the slower of the two Alpine drivers which isn’t reflected in the drivers’ standings. Ocon earned a perfect score for his incredible performance during the Austrian GP.

Bottas has enjoyed a renaissance with Alfa Romeo with his run of consistent performances earning him ninth in our mid-season driver ratings. His best rating came at Imola when he finished fifth right behind Russell. As of late, Alfa’s form has dwindled and thus Bottas’ points finishes have dried up.

After a tough start to the year, Sainz has managed to turn it around although he’s been dominated by Ferrari teammate Leclerc. The Spaniard’s torrid Australian Grand Prix earned him a 2/10, affecting his overall average rating. He’s yet to earn a 10 rating so far but should he keep up his improved run of form, he might be able to change that after the summer break.

Up until Baku, Perez had an average rating of 8. Recent races have dropped Perez down the order as he’s struggled considerably with Red Bull’s car development seemingly favouring Verstappen’s driving style. Still, the Mexican’s performances have earned him a deserved contract extension with a constructors’ title on the cards.

At 41, Alonso is still performing at his very best. While he sits behind teammate Esteban Ocon in the drivers’ standings, he’s been on the wrong side of lady luck in the early part of the year. The Spaniard has finished in the points in the last eight consecutive races but has yet to earn a perfect rating yet this year.

Norris makes it three British drivers in the top five. The 22-year-old just needs a car that his talent deserves. There’s no doubt now that Norris can compete with the likes of Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton in the right machinery. His only perfect rating came at Imola, where he finished on the podium.

Russell has enjoyed a very impressive start to his Mercedes F1 career. Incredibly consistent without too many outstanding performances, his pole at the Hungaroring aside. He has finished in the top five in all but one race this year. Remarkably, Russell hasn’t earned a 10/10 rating so far in 2022.

3) Lewis Hamilton - 8.08

The seven-time champion makes it into the top three. His results at the start of the year didn’t truly reflect Hamilton’s true performance, particularly on race day. As of late, Hamilton has been at his very best, finishing on the podium in the last five consecutive races. The Mercedes driver earned 10 ratings in Spain, where he demonstrated race-winning pace from the back, and also in France and Hungary.

Leclerc has earned five perfect ratings but crucial errors throughout the opening 13 races of the year have dropped him to second behind Verstappen. While Ferrari need to shoulder most of the blame, Leclerc threw away crucial points at Imola and Paul Ricard with unforced mistakes. Still, his qualifying performances this year deserve a lot of praise.

It’s probably no surprise to see the runaway championship leader top of our average ratings after 13 rounds in 2022. Max Verstappen has been faultless during his title defence besides a few lacklustre qualifying performances at the start of the year. The reigning champion earned 10/10 ratings at Imola, Miami, Canada and Hungary. His performance of the year was in Monaco, earning an 8/10 as he was out-performed by eventual race winner and Red Bull teammate, Perez.