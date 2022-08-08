Grosjean’s day ended prematurely after clashing with Team Penske's Josef Newgarden.

After being put out of the race, Grosjean waited for Newgarden to come back around, waving his hands in disgust.

Shortly after the incident, Grosjean tweeted three angry emojis on his Twitter account.

That tweet saw Marcus Ericsson, winner of the 2022 Indy 500, "What goes around comes around."

The Frenchman has been slammed heavily by his rivals throughout the season with Graham Rahal stating that Grosjean has ‘overstayed his welcome’ in IndyCar.

"I was alongside him fully, if not a little bit ahead," Newgarden said when reflecting on the incident.

"I mean, I'm already ahead of him at that point. Welcome to IndyCar, it gets tight. He's been on a worse end of that, I don't know what to tell him.

"Good thing I was ahead, that's the biggest thing, you want to be ahead of this guy in this type of moment. Yep, it's tight street course racing."

"I'll tell you what, I got taken out six times myself," he added.

"Probably need to have some discussions with some of the young guys. They're aggressive. They're very aggressive and if you're not aggressive back then you get run over.

"That's IndyCar racing. I don't like it, but that's the game that we're in."