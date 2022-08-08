Lewis Hamilton “tracing my roots” in African adventure during F1 summer break

The Mercedes driver has left the stress of F1 behind, while in his best form of the 2022 season, to venture to Namibia and Kenya.

He shared an emotional explanation: “This year I’m spending my summer break doing something I’ve wanted to do for years.

How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1? Lewis Hamilton</a> Have Left in F1?" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kySgHN3i59I?wmode=opaque&controls=0&rel=0" name="How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>Video of How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?

“I’m finally tracing my roots through Africa and guys, to say this journey has been a grounding experience is an understatement.

“This has been a life changing reset.

“I feel like I have gained a new perspective on life, grown an even stronger love for animals and became even closer with my brothers who I’ve shared this special journey with.

“Everywhere I look I’m surrounded by so much beauty, and I feel truly re-centred and at peace.

“My first stop was Namibia, one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Words and pictures do not do it justice. The hot air balloon ride was surreal. We had to land sideways which is definitely something I’ll never forget.

“I could not think of a better place to spend this time off. Sending everyone peace and light, I’m off to the next stop.”

Hamilton has since moved onto Kenya where he plans to watch The Great Migration, where a million wildebeest flock from the Seregeti to the Maasai Mara.

Hamilton, aged 37, has endured a largely disastrous season where his Mercedes has never allowed him to contend for an all-time record eighth championship.

But he has steered himself onto five consecutive podiums, raising optimism that he could yet win a race during 2022.