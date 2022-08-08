Iconic F1 circuit to appear in new Call of Duty video game

The ‘Marina Bay Grand Prix’ is based on F1’s iconic night race and will be available to players in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release later this year.

It’s not the first time F1 has been featured in the Call of Duty series, with Lewis Hamilton appearing as an engineer in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Ahead of the game's beta release, developers have released a short video showcasing the new 6x6 map.

Its night-fall setting and neon lights make it visually stunning, making it a no-brainer for Call of Duty.

Developers Infinity Ward said: "The Modern Warfare II Beta is set to feature a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects that will be more thoroughly revealed at Call of Duty: Next.

"In addition, we revealed a fly-through of Marina Bay Grand Prix, where combat occurs within the main infield of an urban race circuit, one of the 6v6 Multiplayer maps confirmed for the Beta."

Players will be able to try out Singapore on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time when the beta is released in early September.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (full game) will be released on October 28.