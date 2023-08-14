F1 half-year ratings reveal our worst driver of 2023

Throughout F1 2023, each driver is awarded a rating out of 10 for their performance across a grand prix weekend. We’ve taken the ratings and created an average based on the season so far. The order and rating are based on a numerical average throughout the season, rather than a pre-decided one.

Daniel Ricciardo has been omitted from the ratings as he’s completed just two races.

20th - Nyck de Vries (4.75)

Given that De Vries was sacked mid-season, it’s probably no surprise to see him kick-start our driver ratings. The underperforming Dutchman failed to reach the highs he showed in his one-off appearance with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. A lack of outright pace combined with frequent amateur mistakes - the writing was on the wall early on for the ex-Mercedes driver.

19th - Logan Sargeant (5.04)

The American rookie is the only full-time driver on the grid without a point to his name in 2023. Williams are no longer the slowest team, and while he has a competitive teammate in the form of Alex Albon, more was expected from Sargeant. There were flashes of pace early on, most notably in Bahrain and Azerbaijan, but since then, he’s not found the mid-season improvements you’d expect.

18th - Kevin Magnussen (5.54)

The arrival of Nico Hulkenberg at Haas has put extra scrutiny on Magnussen. While he did get the better of Mick Schumacher last year, Magnussen’s inconsistent form was often unpunished. This year is completely different, particularly in qualifying, with the Dane no match for the German’s one-lap speed. Race day is another story, however, it’s still been a very underwhelming campaign for Magnussen, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

17th - Lance Stroll (5.75)

Aston Martin risk losing a top-four finish in the constructors’ championship due to Stroll’s poor form. Ironically, his best display of the year came in Bahrain - the race he rushed back to after missing testing following his cycling accident. Stroll has scored just 47 points to Fernando Alonso’s 149 - a frightening difference.

16th - Zhou Guanyu (6.00)

After a slow start to his F1 career, Zhou has firmly established himself as a solid, dependable midfield driver. For the most part, the C43 has been anywhere from the seventh to the slowest car on the grid. Zhou’s finest moment of the season came at the Hungaroring, qualifying a super fifth.

15th - Valtteri Bottas (6.08)

Bottas has narrowly out-performed his teammate in 2023, leading the qualifying head-to-head 8-4, while he’s 7-4 up on race day. Given how he’s performed in his F1 pre-Alfa Romeo, his advantage over Zhou isn’t as much as you’d expect. Perhaps Zhou is underrated? Or has Bottas lost some interest given Alfa Romeo’s form? It’s hard to truly know.

14th - Nico Hulkenberg - (6.38)

It’s fair to say Hulkenberg deserves much better than 14th for his performances this year. Particularly in qualifying, the German has shown no signs of rustiness or age on his full-time F1 comeback. He’s only scored points once despite his numerous Q3 appearances, with the Haas often shredding its tyres on race day.

13th - Sergio Perez - (6.54)

Perez might be on course for his best-ever position in the drivers’ championship but given he’s driving one of the most dominant F1 cars in history, there’s no excuse not to finish comfortably as runner-up to Max Verstappen. The Mexican started the year strong with two wins in the opening four races. Things soon took a nosedive with five consecutive races where he failed to make Q3, finishing second behind Verstappen just once between Monaco and Belgium.

12th - Pierre Gasly - (6.67)

It’s been a steady first season for Gasly at Alpine. He threw away his best result of the season in Australia when he collided with teammate Esteban Ocon. His best moment came in the sprint race at Spa, finishing on the podium.

11th - Esteban Ocon - (6.67)

Without his record-breaking weekend (for the wrong reasons) in Bahrain, Ocon would be well inside the top 10. His qualifying lap in Monaco was overshadowed by Verstappen’s, but there’s an argument that the Frenchman was better given the difference in machinery and completeness of the lap. Ocon followed that up with a podium - his third for the team.

10th - Yuki Tsunoda - (6.75)

Making his way into the top 10 is Tsunoda. Admittedly, his performances in the early part of the year were probably flattered by De Vries, however, Tsunoda has made fewer mistakes and has made notable progress over the winter. Daniel Ricciardo has already proved to be a sterner test for Tsunoda so the second half of the season will be a clear indication as to whether Tsunoda’s progress is genuine or not.

9th - Oscar Piastri - (6.83)

Piastri has impressed during his rookie F1 season, performing close to the ever-impressive Lando Norris. His weekend at Spa was stunning, running Verstappen close for the win in the sprint. The McLaren driver will continue to rise up the order if he’s able to get on top of Norris more frequently.

8th - Carlos Sainz (6.96)

Solid albeit unspectacular for Sainz in 2023. The Spaniard is on course to become the first Ferrari driver since Felipe Massa in 2011 to go through an entire season without a podium finish.

7th - George Russell (7.00)

‘Mr Saturday’ is no more with Russell’s difficulties coming in qualifying, failing to make Q3 on four occasions. Speed hasn’t been a problem for Russell, especially on race day, often fighting through the field into the points. Not on Hamilton’s level for the most part in 2023, particularly since the Monaco upgrade.

6th - Charles Leclerc (7.08)

It’s not been a vintage year for Leclerc by his high standards. At his best, Leclerc has been sensational - think Azerbaijan or Austria. However, a number of off weekends - Australia, Miami and Spain - bring his overall rating down to outside the top five.

5th - Alex Albon (7.08)

Albon has been one of the stars of 2023. Benefitting from a more competitive Williams car, Albon has forced his way into the points on three occasions. Williams are on course for their best finish since 2017, and that’s predominantly down to Albon’s brilliance. Granted, Sargeant has posed a threat but Albon’s performance is akin to Russell’s alongside Nicholas Latifi.

4th - Lando Norris (7.88)

Even though McLaren struggled for much of the year, Norris’ performances rarely dipped. He did make uncharacteristic mistakes in Saudi Arabia and Spain. Norris hasn’t looked back since McLaren’s upgrade in Austria, finishing second twice at Silverstone and Hungary. Another impressive campaign for Norris, who has ultimately dominated highly-rated rookie teammate, Piastri.

3rd - Lewis Hamilton (8.04)

You can easily argue that 2023 is Hamilton’s best F1 season since 2020. The seven-time world champion has been incredibly consistent, keeping teammate Russell at arm’s length. Hamilton rolled back the years with a stunning pole position in Hungary.

2nd - Fernando Alonso (8.46)

Six podiums in the opening eight races, combined with a complete dismantling of teammate Stroll. It’s been a remarkable season for Alonso at Aston Martin. He’s consistently got the most out of the AMR23, even when it has dipped in overall performance in recent races. His only off-weekend was in Barcelona when he was out-qualified and out-raced by Stroll after an off in qualifying.

1st - Max Verstappen (9.54)

It’s been another mesmerising campaign for Verstappen. 10 wins in 12 races, including eight consecutively. He’s on course to break Sebastian Vettel’s record for nine in a row from 2013. While he does have the fastest car, Verstappen is making it look so, so easy. If reliability remains on his side, he could well remain unbeaten in the second half of the year.