Invincible Red Bull, Hamilton’s deal - What to look out for in the rest of 2023

Invincible Red Bull

Red Bull have gone 12 for 12 in F1 2023, remaining unbeaten in the first half of the season.

Only in Monaco did they look like they could be challenged had Aston Martin opted to fit Fernando Alonso with intermediates rather than slicks when the rain started to fall.

It’s been a record-breaking year for Red Bull, who without any reliability issues in the remaining 10 races, could go through the entire season unbeaten.

They would become the first F1 team ever to become invincible - winning all 22 races.

McLaren got close in 1988, winning 15 of the 16 races, only failing to win the Italian Grand Prix.

While it may be boring for the fans, it would be an incredible achievement to go through the entire campaign winning every race.

Hamilton extends Merc stay

Lewis Hamilton’s new contract with Mercedes is surely close to being announced.

Both Hamilton and Mercedes have consistently expressed their want to remain together beyond this year.

It’s not surprising given Hamilton’s impressive form, establishing himself as the clear team leader once again at Mercedes after a lacklustre - by his high standards - 2022 season.

According to various reports, Hamilton has rejected a bumper deal to join Ferrari to stay with Mercedes.

Hamilton has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, while his maiden title in 2008 was with the Mercedes works team - McLaren.

It’s just a matter of time before it’s announced.

Inaugural Las Vegas GP

F1’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in November.

The circuit is nearing completion with $80 million spent on road works necessary to get it ready in time for the race.

It’s going to be a unique event for many reasons.

Firstly, it’s taking place on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, making for a picturesque setting.

The race is set to take place at 10pm local time - on a Saturday - meaning it’s an early 6am start for everyone back in the United Kingdom.

It’s also the first time there’s three races in the United States - Miami took place earlier this year, while F1 returns to Austin in October.

Movement in the driver market?

It’s fair to say that ‘silly season’ is probably not going to be too silly.

The top six teams - Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine - are expected to keep the same driver line up for 2024.

Alfa Romeo has a settled line up in Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Gyanyu, although the latter could be under threat if Theo Pourchaire wins the F2 title.

Haas want to keep Nico Hulkenberg, while Kevin Magnussen’s future is more uncertain with Antonio Giovinazzi eyeing up a possible return to the sport.

Alex Albon will continue to lead Williams’ charge in 2024 but the identity of his teammate is also unclear with Logan Sargeant struggling in his maiden F1 season.

Mick Schumacher has been mooted as the lead contender should Williams opt for a swap.