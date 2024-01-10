Five moves that would rock the F1 2025 driver market 

A repeat scenario is highly unlikely for 2025, with no fewer than 14 drivers entering the final year of their contracts.

We could be in store for a dramatic shake-up to the F1 grid over the coming months, as teams and drivers weigh up their options for the future.

Here are five moves that could blow the driver market wide open…

Norris to Red Bull

Lando Norris is contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025 but that hasn’t stopped speculation forming around the highly-rated Brit.

Norris has previously been linked to Red Bull before McLaren’s mid-season transformation in 2023, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has made it known that he held exploratory talks with Norris in recent years.

With the seat alongside Max Verstappen up for grabs in 2025, when Sergio Perez’s contract expires, could Norris be Red Bull’s answer?

The 24-year-old is an attractive option outside of Red Bull’s own driver pool that would lock down their line-up for many years to come.

Albon to McLaren

If McLaren were to lose Norris to a rival team, they would have a gaping hole to fill alongside Oscar Piastri.

Step forward Alex Albon. The British-Thai has rebuilt his career and reputation following a difficult spell that saw him demoted from Red Bull and momentarily lose his place on the grid.

Albon has spearheaded Williams’ recent charge and been one of the most consistent and standout performers since joining the British outfit in 2022.

While Albon is flourishing in his starring role at Williams, a return to machinery closer to the front of the grid would surely be too tempting to let pass by.

Albon, whose stock only continues to rise, is likely to be a wanted man. He would surely be close to the top of most teams wish lists when looking for a new driver.

Perez to Williams or Alpine

If Perez lost his seat and became a free agent, the highly experienced 33-year-old would likely be inundated with offers from midfield teams.

While too many bridges have probably been burned to facilitate a return to Aston Martin, the likes of Alpine, Sauber and Haas could all be on the lookout for a new driver. Perez would also be a great option for Williams if they need a replacement for Albon.

However, after spending three seasons driving front-running machinery, it remains to be seen whether the six-time grand prix winner and 35-time podium finisher would be interested in dropping back down the field.

Ocon to Sauber

Esteban Ocon could be another major player in the driver market, with his Alpine contract up at the end of the year.

There has been no suggestion that either party wants anything other than to continue their partnership, but might Ocon be interested if another team comes calling?

According to F1.com reporter Lawrence Barretto, Ocon is “one of a number of drivers” being assessed by Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl as he looks to move the team up the grid ahead of Audi’s takeover in 2026.

As Alpine continue to flatter to deceive, the lure of German giants Audi might just tempt Ocon to jump ship.

Tsunoda to Aston Martin

Aston Martin have made it clear they want Fernando Alonso to stay, but they will need to find a replacement if the double world champion were to hang up his helmet at the end of 2024.

Yuki Tsunoda has found himself linked to Aston Martin with Honda joining forces with the team as their new engine supplier from 2026. If there is no room at the Red Bull senior team for the foreseeable future, Aston Martin may be an appealing destination for Tsunoda.

Honda have nurtured and backed Tsunoda for many years and the Japanese driver appears tied to their plans. Perhaps a switch could come earlier if Alonso decided to walk away?