From Grosjean to Schumacher: Steiner's best and worst Haas F1 hires ranked

7) Nikita Mazepin (2021)

Desperate for a new title sponsor, Haas opted to sign Russian driver Nikita Mazepin for 2021 alongside Mick Schumacher.

While the car proved to be uncompetitive - arguably the weakest Haas have produced in their F1 history as they focused on the new 2022 rules - it was clearly their worst driver pairing as well.

Mazepin looked out of his depth in F1 from the very first race, embarrassingly spinning several times on his debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The trend continued throughout 2021, with his season littered with errors, combined with a complete lack of pace.

He was still due to drive for the team in 2022, but after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent consequences for his primary backer and Haas title sponsor - Uralkali - he was dropped ahead of the new season for Kevin Magnussen.

6) Pietro Fittipaldi (2020)

Pietro Fittipaldi got his F1 chance after Romain Grosjean’s fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Thrown in at the deep end, Fittipaldi performed respectively in his two-race stint with the team.

The Brazilian finished both races he competed in, and showed a decent turn of pace relative to Magnussen, qualifying just 0.3s off in Abu Dhabi.

While the sample size was relatively small, Fittipaldi didn’t embarrass himself during his brief time as a Haas driver.

5) Esteban Gutierrez (2016)

Following two underwhelming years with Sauber, Esteban Gutierrez was put alongside Grosjean to complete Haas’ first-ever driver pairing for 2016.

Gutierrez was backed by Mexican company Telmex (which is owned by billionaire Carlos Slim) so it was unsurprising to see him get another chance in F1.

However, Gutierrez failed to capitalise on his third opportunity in F1, once failing to register a single top 10 finish with the team.

Conversely, teammate Grosjean maximised Haas’ early season performance, scoring 28 of the team’s 29 points in the first nine races.

He was replaced at the end of 2016 as Haas opted for Magnussen.

4) Mick Schumacher (2021-2022)

Following his F2 title triumph in 2020, Schumacher was handed his F1 opportunity with Haas for the following season.

Alongside Mazepin, the German had an unknown benchmark meaning it was difficult to gauge how good Schumacher was.

Fast forward to 2022, Schumacher was given a stern test in the form of Magnussen, who made his return ahead of the new season.

Unexpectedly, Magnussen had the edge over his less experienced teammate, but Schumacher’s high-profile, costly crashes meant tension grew.

Not only did Schumacher fail to capitalise on Haas’ impressive early season form, he cost the team millions in crash damage.

Schumacher’s form did pick up by the middle of the season - even beating Magnussen in the race head-to-head - but it proved to be too little, too late as Steiner opted for experience in the form of Nico Hulkenberg.

3) Romain Grosjean (2016-2020)

Grosjean was an integral part of Haas' early success, racing for the team from 2016 until 2020.

His peaks - like throughout his career - were mighty, but his lows often resulted in major incidents, leading to a very frustrated Steiner on the pit wall.

Grosjean nearly lost his seat in 2018 but turned it around with a strong second half of the season, but two poor years individually and for the team meant they were forced into a change for 2021.

The Frenchman was an 'on his day' kind of driver - incredibly quick, but those days weren't often enough.

2) Kevin Magnussen (2017-2020, 2022-)

Magnussen is Haas' longest-serving driver with the Dane about to embark on his seventh season with the team in 2024.

He opted to join Haas for 2017 after just one year with Renault, citing the need for security and a longer term deal.

2017 was Magnussen's weakest with the team as Grosjean had the upper hand, but this would not last as he grew into the ascendency.

Magnussen proved to be the more consistent of the two, but it wasn't enough to stay with the team beyond 2020 as Haas needed a cash injection following their plummet down the constructors' championship.

It proved to be a blessing in disguise as Magnussen was disillusioned with F1 given Haas' uncompetitiveness.

He grasped his return to F1 with two hands after Haas cut ties with Mazepin, securing the team's maiden pole at the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix.

1) Nico Hulkenberg (2023-)

There is no doubt in terms of outright ability, Hulkenberg is the best driver Haas have seen drive their F1 cars.

Even though he has had just one-year with the team, Hulkenberg has shown outstanding flashes of pace and performance - something the team has lacked over the years.

Remarkably in F1 2023, Hulkenberg made Q3 on eight occasions for the team that finished bottom of the constructors’ championship.

His lack of points finishes were through no fault of his own as Haas’ race pace was shambolic, struggling with tyre wear.

If Haas can give him the car, there are no doubts Hulkenberg will go with it.