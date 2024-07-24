The three drivers who might be entering their last F1 race at Belgian GP

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is under immense pressure heading into this weekend’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Mexican’s lack of form has prompted a meeting to be scheduled between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko for the summer break.

Perez hasn’t finished higher than seventh since the Miami Grand Prix at the start of June.

His downturn in form has coincided with McLaren going on an upward trajectory, reducing Red Bull’s lead in the standings to just 51 points heading into the final round before the shutdown.

While the prestige is with the drivers’ championship - Verstappen remains the heavy favourite to win this year’s crown - the money for the team - and their staff - comes with the constructors’.

Perez’s form is costing them with the former Force India driver now the only driver in the top eight to win this year.

His Q1 crash in Hungary could have been the nail in the coffin for his chances of staying on.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

The problem for Red Bull is that there’s no obvious replacement.

Yuki Tsunoda is the most deserving based on his form over the past 18 months but Red Bull don’t seem to fancy him.

Daniel Ricciardo is the most experienced option and has a great relationship with Verstappen.

He has race-winning experience and would be a last chance saloon in a top car.

The outsider remains Liam Lawson, but in the words of Tsunoda, that would be a “weird” choice given his lack of F1 experience.

If Perez is replaced it could be his final F1 outing.

It remains to be seen whether his Red Bull stint has tarnished his reputation or whether teams like Sauber or Williams still value him given Perez was widely regarded as F1’s best midfield driver in the in 2020.

Daniel Ricciardo

Another driver within the Red Bull stable that could be out after the summer break is Ricciardo.

Ricciardo has been under pressure to deliver for RB since the early part of the season, with reports emerging from as early as Miami suggesting he could be replaced.

The Australian has shown flashes of brilliance during his RB stint but the problem is he’s proven to be too inconsistent.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

If Perez is replaced at Red Bull, then it’s incredibly likely Ricciardo will remain on the grid for the rest of the year.

If Perez somehow remains - and Red Bull are keen to give Lawson a shot, then Ricciardo’s F1 career could end prematurely.

Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant’s F1 future is also unclear.

To the American’s credit, he’s made a noticeable improvement in recent rounds, particularly over one lap.

However, it’s probably come too late for Sargent, with Williams in talks with Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas for next year.

Sargeant’s immediate future isn’t secure either with some talk of Andrea Kimi Antonelli potentially making his debut in the second half of the season, in time for his home race at Monza ahead of a possible Mercedes full-time drive in 2025.

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson has claimed that Sargeant and team boss James Vowles are no longer on talking terms.

Ericsson said on the Viaplay F1 podcast: “I was told by some American friends who know Sargeant. He doesn't have fun in that team.

“He thinks it's really hard and apparently he and Vowles don't even talk with each other anymore, they barely greet each other. It's completely cut off between them.”