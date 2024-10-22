Sauber’s solution to F1 2025 driver dilemma should be obvious

As Sauber and Audi continue to delay making a final decision over who will complete their F1 2025 line-up, one driver is making a compelling case that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Aside from Red Bull’s sister squad RB, Sauber are the only team who have a vacant seat left to fill for next season to partner new signing Nico Hulkenberg.

Valtteri Bottas appeared well-positioned to retain his F1 seat for next year but the ongoing wait leaves some question marks as new Audi chief Mattia Binotto continues to weigh up his options.

They include Mick Schumacher, though the current Mercedes reserve driver is not thought to be a serious contender. Another alternative is Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, who some believe is the favourite to get the nod.

While last year’s F3 champion has impressed in the junior categories, there is another young candidate Sauber should be considering - if they weren’t already.

Franco Colapinto has put together a string of starring performances as a replacement for the axed Logan Sargeant at Williams. The 21-year-old Argentinian has performed admirably across his first four grand prix, and looked at home straight away in F1.

Colapinto broke Alex Albon’s 50-race streak of outqualifying his teammate in just his second outing in Baku, where he claimed his maiden world championship points after capitalising on Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez’s late crash.

He outpaced and outraced Albon in last weekend’s United States Grand Prix sprint and beat his teammate again in Sunday’s grand prix, having bounced back from a disappointing qualifying to battle his way from 17th and up to 10th.

Franco Colapinto leads current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas

Colapinto’s run to the points included pulling off a superb move on two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and setting the fastest lap of the race on mediums, which he held onto until Esteban Ocon stole it when Alpine pitted him for softs in the closing stages.

Despite his latest eye-catching display, Colapinto insisted he “has a lot still to learn and a lot to improve”. Having witnessed his rapid ascension to F1 first-hand, Williams team principal James Vowles is convinced Colapinto has done enough to earn a full-time seat.

But there is no space at Williams for 2025 because the British squad have already captured the signature of outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz.

“From my perspective, he absolutely has earned his place on the grid within a few races,” Vowles said before the United States Grand Prix at an Autosport Business panel event in Austin.

“He hasn't finished growing, he's going to get quicker and quicker, and I think other teams know that on the grid. So even if he's taking points away from us, he's a professional racing driver and should be racing in Formula 1. Simple as that.”

Colapinto has demonstrated he can compete at the highest level under pressure, calmly recover from set-backs and deliver points. He would be a great option for Sauber to place alongside the highly-experienced Hulkenberg. What’s more, Williams are open to the idea and would not stand in their young star’s way.

With next season likely to be another year of struggles for Sauber before Audi’s arrival and the opportunities that come with F1’s 2026 rules reset, Colapinto would have the chance to develop further and hone his skills.

For Sauber, it would not represent a big risk. Colapinto has already put beyond doubt that he is a proven, known quantity who offers the team an exciting solution to solve their driver dilemma.