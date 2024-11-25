Red Bull drivers test Honda Acura ARX-06 GTP

Red Bull top gun Max Verstappen was dreaming of his future retirement from Formula One within hours of winning his fourth-straight World Championship on the streets of Las Vegas, with the Dutchman stating there will be a day when he wants to "relax a bit more".

Verstappen finished F1's stunning night race where he started, in fifth, with the 27-year-old the required one place ahead of title rival McLaren's Lando Norris to clinch the crown on US soil, putting out it of reach mathematically with two races to go.

But, having now achieved his initial target of four World Championships, Verstappen's mind has begun to wander.

"I love racing. I love competing at the highest [level] with so many incredible drivers," he said.

"But there will be a day, of course, that, I just want to relax a bit more, you know? You only live once. When you're in, like, [the] end of [your] 30s or early 40s, naturally, your body is already declining a bit, right? And of course, I can spend that in Formula One, but I also want to do other stuff, to enjoy life, look back and to at least maximise my lifetime on this planet.

"Of course, you know, the ultimate goal, can you win eight titles? Yeah, it would be amazing. Yes, but on the other hand. It's not really necessary."

Red Bull drivers test Acura ARX-06 GTP car

The Dutch superstar was the focus all weekend, given what was up for grabs, starting from the Wednesday pre-race - with Verstappen heading to Las Vegas Speedway, where he tested the Acura ARX-06 GTP car during a filming day for the Honda Civid Hybrid.

The entire Red Bull F1 line-up was there for some cross-code fun, including Sergio Pérez, and both VCARB pilots. While Honda brought along six-time Indycar champion Scott Dixon, so Yuki Tsunoda - who was almost denied entry to the USA - could get behind the wheel of Chip Ganassi's title winning Indycar.

2025 Meyer Shank Acura GTP racer Colin Braun guided Verstappen in the ACURA ARX-06, with Verstappen already thinking about making quick driver changes for a future endurance race.

"It's going to be quite a change for me, you know, with the closed cockpit and the helmet on," he said, before tearing up the track.

There were stars (and stripes) wherever you looked in Las Vegas, with more than 70 celebrities on the invite list for Saturday's Grand Prix - but it was a three-pointed one that dominated the weekend on-track, with George Russell leading home Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes' milestone 60th one-two result, the marque's first since São Paulo 2022.

The works squad topped every session, with the weekend's running as smooth as silk - a clear contrast to 2023, when F1 returned to Las Vegas after four decades, and the tarmac sustained broken water valve covers that derailed the opening practice session and delayed the second, after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was destroyed, and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was damaged.

'Didn't have resources in year one'

That first year's event was a baptism of fire, according to Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm - who says the organising team didn't have the luxury of time to finesse.

"We had 18 months to get this event together (for the first Grand Prix), which in retrospect was kind of ludicrous," Wilm said.

"And I don't think Emily [Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer] and I really understood just how much would have to get pulled together and how deep the resources would be needed on some of these areas that were not as F1 focused.

"We knew how to put the hospitality together. We knew what the Paddock Club would be. We knew how to put a racetrack together. But some of the niceties around how you communicate, how you traffic plan, how you work with the commissioners and public works was just something we didn't have the right resources for in year one."

But, all was forgotten after a thrilling first race - and the crowds and big brands returned in force for a bigger and better 2024 edition (that included a support category in Ferrari Challenge).

"Oh it’s definitely a huge event," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. "Tons of sponsors here, very exciting."

Norris dream ends

Brown's man, Lando Norris, said goodbye to his 2024 drivers' title hopes on the world-famous strip, after he finished in sixth - one place behind Verstappen, with the 63-point gap heading to Qatar ruling him out of contention. But, the damage was really done at the previous race in Brazil, where the Dutch racer won in the wet from 17th on the grid.

And the team arrived in Nevada knowing Red Bull's star driver was more than likely going to lift the crown on US soil.

"I’m not concerned he can lose the championship this weekend," said Brown in Las Vegas.

"The reality is where he is in the points it probably is likely because Max doesn’t need to do much to clinch the championship but we are just going to do what we’ve been doing all year which is head down try and win every race every weekend and see where the chips fall."

Las Vegas was also the latest location for Jerry Bruckheimer's forthcoming F1 film, which is set for release in June 2025.

Brad Pitt, in character as Sonny Hayes, was filmed fainting at the circuit - but it was all part of the script. The filming at live races wraps up at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.