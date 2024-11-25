43-year F1 record broken following George Russell’s Las Vegas GP victory

A 43-year F1 record has been broken at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell’s victory at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has meant a 43-year record has been broken.

Russell’s win in Las Vegas means seven different drivers have won multiple races in F1 2024.

2024 F1 champion Max Verstappen has won eight races, while Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have won three each.

Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri all have two wins apiece.

With seven different multiple winners, that breaks the record of six from 1981.

1981 F1 champion Nelson Piquet won three races that year, as did his nearest rival, Alain Prost.

Alan Jones, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve and Jacques Laffite all won two each.

John Watson was the other winner, but with just one to his name in 1981.

In 2024, Sergio Perez is the only driver from the top four teams not to take a single victory.

If the Mexican wins the final two races, that would give F1 eight multiple winners in 2024, highlighting how competitive this season has been.

With the rules remaining stable over the winter, things could be tighter at the front between the top four teams.

McLaren are the only team to retain both drivers for 2025.

Norris will remain alongside Piastri for a third straight season.

Hamilton replaces Sainz at Ferrari alongside Leclerc, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli will fill the void left by the seven-time world champion at Mercedes.

While Perez has a contract for next year, his poor run of form could see him replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson or Franco Colapinto.

© Gold & Goose