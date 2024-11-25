Jos Verstappen calls on Red Bull to “get it together” despite Max Verstappen F1 title win

Jos Verstappen has called on Red Bull to “get it together” despite Max Verstappen’s fourth consecutive F1 title win.

The Red Bull driver clinched his fourth title with a P5 finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max has won just one race since the Spanish Grand Prix amid McLaren and Ferrari’s up-turn in form.

Red Bull struggled with the development of the RB20 as they slipped down the pecking order.

While they’ve made this year’s car easier to drive, it’s rarely been quicker than the McLaren or Ferrari in recent rounds.

Jos is adamant “things have to improve” if Max is to win a fifth straight title.

Reacting to his son’s title victory, Jos said to Verstappen.com: “Brazil was just the most amazing moment. The way he drove all the way from the back and kept clocking fastest laps in the last ten laps, that really sealed the title in my eyes.

When asked about next year: “Nobody can answer that. Of course, we hope that he can, but he’s not in the fastest car, otherwise he would win all the races. Things have to improve to be competitive next year.

“The team knows what needs to change, so it’s up to them to get it together.”

The 52-year-old admitted he was “nervous” ahead of the race - even if he wasn’t present in the Red Bull garage in Las Vegas.

“I was nervous, I woke up at four in the morning and couldn’t sleep”, he added. “There is always that tension, but he did it. Maybe not in the way Max would’ve wanted it, but the main thing is that he did.

“I wasn’t feeling great; I had a bit of a flu. So I’d rather stay away so I don’t pass it on to Max. There’s also the time difference and I’m having to do some prep for a race myself.”

“We had a lead, but it all depended on the development of the car. I wasn’t always positive, but Max showed everyone what he’s made off, especially in Brazil. What he did there was unreal and really won him this title.”