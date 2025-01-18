Heat rises as F1 team bosses predicted to feel the pinch

The rising pressure during the F1 2025 season will not be restricted to the drivers - their bosses will also be under scrutiny.

F1 team principals are not always the ones calling the shots, just ask the long list of former bosses who have (whether pushed or gently nudged) left their positions.

Last year, the revolving door to running F1 teams saw some new faces enter.

Oliver Oakes has taken over at Alpine, while Ayao Komatsu replaced the popular Guenter Steiner at Haas.

James Vowles has made an impact already with Williams, while Laurent Mekies hopes to do similarly at the Racing Bulls.

But some of the bigger names are certain to come under major scrutiny.

Whether they are let down by their drivers, their strategy team, or through their own bad decision-making, there will be Formula 1 team owners ready to wield the axe for anybody who underperforms.

Our writers predicted which F1 team principal will come under major pressure in 2025…

Connor McDonagh: A lot of team principals will feel the pressure next year more, but in 2025, it’s hard to look past Frederic Vasseur.

While there has been notable improvement under his leadership, an all-star pairing of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton alongside a potential championship-winning car will only ramp up the pressure considerably.

Ferrari have made significant investments in bringing together arguably the top driver duo in Formula 1.

Vasseur has a history with both Leclerc and Hamilton, and the big bosses at the Italian manufacturer will want to see him guide them in the right direction.

Key to Vasseur's success will be his ability to keep Leclerc and Hamilton stimulated if he doesn't name an official No 1 driver.

Lewis Larkam: In my original answer, I predicted Mike Krack could be in trouble at Aston Martin this year.

Given news of the team’s major restructure and change of team principal on the eve of the new season, I was kind of right!

But revising my selection, I shall go with Christian Horner. While I do not think Horner is under threat of losing his job, there is no question he faces considerable pressure to keep Red Bull on track this season after all of the circus-like drama which surrounded the team last year.

Red Bull will be desperate to avoid a championship-less season, which could be a very real prospect in 2025.