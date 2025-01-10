Christian Horner makes 2025 F1 season vow ahead of Red Bull’s final year with Honda

Christian Horner has vowed that Red Bull and Honda will “leave no stone unturned” as they end their F1 partnership in 2025 on a winning note.

Honda have been Red Bull’s engine supplier since the start of 2019 after the Milton Keynes outfit made the bold decision to ditch Renault.

Up until this point, Honda hadn’t tasted F1 success, with their reputation in tatters following three miserable years with McLaren.

After a solid year with Toro Rosso - Red Bull’s sister team in 2018 - Red Bull took the gamble on Honda.

It paid off as Max Verstappen secured his best championship finish immediately in 2019, before winning his first title in 2021.

Since then, Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the sport, with the Dutchman winning three more drivers’ titles.

In a video posted on Honda Racing Global’s X account, Horner reflected on their “historic” partnership.

“2025 marks the final year of the Red Bull-Honda partnership in F1,” he said.

“Seven years ago when we announced our switch from [our] former supplier to Honda power units some people cast doubts on our decision.

“However, over the years we’ve proven with many historic records such as the 21 wins out of 22 races in 2023 that it was absolutely the right call. For the final season, both Red Bull and HRC will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to win.

“Until then, we continue working hard together to win every race and secure more championships.”

A new era for Red Bull in F1 2026

Red Bull will part ways with Honda in 2026 as they look to run their own power unit for the first time.

The team formed Red Bull Powertrains after Honda decided to pull out of the sport at the end of 2021.

Their decision came in late 2020 - but it was one they appeared to regret.

Verstappen went on to win the 2021 drivers’ title with a Honda engine.

Soon after, Honda’s latest return to F1 was announced, forming a partnership with Aston Martin from 2026.

2026 will be a big year for all engine manufacturers as the new power unit rules are introduced.

The 2026 F1 engines are more electrified following the removal of the MGU-H, while they will run on sustainable fuels.

Honda are one of five engine manufacturers on the grid in 2026.

They’re alongside Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Powertrains and Audi.