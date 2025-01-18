First F1 driver to be axed in 2025 is identified from the crowd

For some F1 drivers, even making it until the end of the 2025 season will be an achievement.

The high pressure to achieve constant results, and the looming threat of rival drivers gunning for a seat, could mean somebody loses their job midseason.

Daniel Ricciardo was the big victim last season, underperforming to an extent that his RB team opted to replace him with Liam Lawson.

Williams’ gamble to swap Logan Sargeant for Franco Colapinto paid off hugely, perhaps convincing teams that a midseason change is a good idea.

This year, there is a host of rookies who will be looking over their shoulders.

And we know Red Bull are partial to a bold midseason decision.

Our writers have predicted who they think will be the first F1 driver to be axed during the 2025 season…

Connor McDonagh: All signs are pointing towards Jack Doohan.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has signed Franco Colapinto already.

As seen throughout F1 history, Briatore isn’t afraid of making harsh decisions when it comes to drivers.

